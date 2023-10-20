Summit Cranes has taken out the 2023 Dubbo Business Chamber's Gold Rhino.
The business also took out rhino awards for Excellence in Large Business and Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion.
The organisation describes itself as "one of Australia's fastest-growing crane and rigging companies" with more than 400 employees.
"Passion and character are at the heart of what we do. We're known for our tenacity and never say no to a challenge. Even as we continue to grow and expand across the globe, the client experience will always be of the utmost importance to us," the organisation states on its website.
"We pride ourselves on our professionalism, our integrity, efficiency and providing a premium level of service."
"It's this attitude and way of thinking that sets us apart from the rest."
The 2023 Rhino Awards were held at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Friday, October 20.
About 430 people were in attendance to celebrate 27 years of business excellence, MCed by Sunrise's Mark Beretta.
The Dubbo Business Chamber offered their congratulations to all of the winners on the night.
This yer was one of the most popular rhino awards in recent years.
"Receiving 99 written submissions and over 12,200 votes from the public, the support and excitement of this city amazes us daily," the chamber said.
Outstanding Visitor Experience
Apprentice and Trainee of the Year
Outstanding Employee
Outstanding Community Organisation
Excellence in Innovation
Service with a Smile
Emma Trudgett - Fierce Performing Arts
Excellence in Micro Business
Employer of Choice
Dubbo's Favourite Business
Excellence in Large Business
Excellence in Sustainability
Outstanding Young Business Leader
Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion
Dubbo's Favourite Tradie
John King - Chill-Rite Refrigeration and Air Conditioning
Dubbo's Favourite Hospitality
Outstanding Business Leader
Mandi Randell - Central West Leadership Academy
Outstanding Start Up (Baby Rhino)
Jean Emile Serisier Role of Honour Recipient
Robert 'Bob' Elliot - Rivwest Finance
Gold Rhino
