Daily Liberal
Home/News/Business
Our Business

MoneyQuest Dubbo turns 20, Matt Wright thanks customers

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated October 20 2023 - 11:01am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Matt Wright did his school work experience at a bank and thought it was boring - now he's a finance specialist, which goes to show first impressions can be deceiving.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.