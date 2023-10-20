Matt Wright did his school work experience at a bank and thought it was boring - now he's a finance specialist, which goes to show first impressions can be deceiving.
"This is a people game. I often have people say, you must be good at sales ... [but] being a mortgage broker is absolutely zero about sales and 100 per cent about people," Mr Wright told the Daily Liberal.
"It's just building a relationship with people and trying to understand their situation and the goals or their objectives that they're trying to achieve."
Mr Wright is the franchise owner of MoneyQuest Dubbo, which is celebrating 20 years in business.
After Mr Wright finished his ill-fated week of work experience, his tune changed when he landed a job at National Australia Bank.
From telling his parents he never wanted "to set foot in another bank again", to working in one, Mr Wright found banking was "very, very different" to what he thought.
"I guess that's a lesson - one week of work experience doesn't necessarily translate into what it is like to actually have a career in that particular industry," Mr Wright said.
Mr Wright's work took him around the regions and he settled in Dubbo, where he bought the franchise business which was called Choice Home Loans at the time. The name change, to MoneyQuest, came five years ago.
The majority of customers come to Mr Wright because they are looking for a residential mortgage - either buying a property or an investment property, refinancing their existing home loan, or consolidating some debt.
There are also small business clients who come to Mr Wright for finance to buy equipment for their business, such as business vehicles, trucks or trailers. There are also people who are looking for finance to buy a commercial premises.
Mr Wright said it's a "personally and financially rewarding" career and he loves the flexibility it offers.
But most of all, he loves the people.
"I love that you get to go on that financial journey with them," Mr Wright said.
"Those people that we saw 20 years ago as first home buyers, then second home buyers, then they were first time investors, and now we're seeing their kids and assisting them with their first home.
"So to go on that journey with people, a lot of our clients become our friends as well."
Mr Wright thanked all those clients who are the owners of "those little dreams that we helped create".
"The longevity of our business and the success of our business all comes off the back of the support that we receive from the community, because ultimately the community are our customers, they're our clients and they're the people that we help on a daily basis," he said.
He said the team had helped "literally thousands" of families in the Dubbo region - and, since COVID, further afield - over the past two decades.
"We can't underestimate the impact that we have on people's lives over the course of their little financial journey. So thank you to all those people who have put their trust in us over that period of time," Mr Wright said.
