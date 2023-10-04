Daily Liberal
Home/News/Business
Our People

Bob Berry Real Estate sales representative Rory Hurford a finalist in the 2023 Rhino Awards

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated October 4 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A knack for sales and following in the footsteps of family members, Rory Hurford was always bound for real estate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.