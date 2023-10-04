A knack for sales and following in the footsteps of family members, Rory Hurford was always bound for real estate.
The Dubbo local was recently announced as a finalist in the Apprentice and Trainee of the Year category for the 2023 SJ Shooter Rhino Awards.
Mr Hurford said he was surprised when his name was called at the finalist night on Friday, September 22.
"It was pretty good, it was a bit surprising actually, I honestly didn't expect it," he said.
"When my name was called it felt great, we work very hard here and it's good to get some acknowledgement."
Having worked for Bob Berry Real Estate for almost three years now, Mr Hurford says it's the "best job in the world".
After graduating high school, Mr Hurford applied for a position with the well-known real estate firm and got the job.
"Funnily enough I've got cousins in the UK and they work for a big real estate agency over there, so that was kind of the way I first heard about real estate," he said.
"I also happen to have a knack for sales."
It hasn't all been easy for Mr Hurford though, with a lot to learn in a tough market.
"It's been a big challenge, especially at the start, there's so many things to take in and learn, and obviously sales is a tough position," he said.
"I feel like I've been nurtured pretty well into it all and it's going well."
Mr Hurford has a long career ahead of him, and for the time being he would love to continue on in real estate.
"I want to focus on bettering myself within market appraisals and just try to gain as much knowledge as possible," he said.
"I can certainly see myself doing this long term."
There was one person Mr Hurford wanted to thank - Director and Licensed Real Estate Agent Jane Donald.
"She's really helped in showing me the ropes and her herself has been in real estate for many years, so the knowledge she's passed on to me is priceless really," he said.
