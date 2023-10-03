A temperature drop and rain are on the way, bringing more favourable conditions after hot and windy weather fanned grass fires around the district on Tuesday, October 3.
The NSW Rural Fire Service declared a total fire ban on Tuesday, October 3 and a high fire danger rating, as temperatures in Dubbo were forecast to reach 33 degrees with winds of up to 65 kilometres per hour.
On Tuesday, grass fires were being controlled on Jefferies Road in Gin Gin in the Narromine council area, on Trilby Lane in Beryl in the Mid-Western council area, and on Henry Lawson Drive at Home Rule, also in the Mid-Western council area.
The fire at Home Rule and St Fillans - 15 kilometres north of Mudgee - was at emergency warning level on the evening of Monday, October 3, and it burned through 340 hectares of land, before being downgraded to advice level on Tuesday, October 3.
A drop of 10 degrees is forecast in Dubbo for Wednesday, October 4 with further drops on Thursday when the temperature is due to reach tops of 17 degrees. Up to 25 millimetres of rain could fall on Wednesday.
Weatherzone meteorologist Felix Levesque said a broad trough and cold front was coursing into western NSW on Tuesday, creating strong north to north-west winds ahead of it.
"Elevated fire danger remains over much of northern and north-eastern NSW," Mr Levesque told the Daily Liberal on Tuesday.
"The trough and cold front is going to develop into a pretty significant cold pressure system over Victoria and a cool wind change over this week as the trough and front cross over into the regions."
He said there was a possibility of thunderstorms and cold air in Dubbo on Wednesday, October 4. He said the forecast rainfall - 15 to 30 millimetres - is "pretty good for this time of year".
The cool air will linger until Thursday, October 5, and we will see a cool morning on Friday before temperatures slowly creep up, hitting around 24 degrees on Sunday.
Mr Levesque said warmer weather might return mid-to-late next week, which could bring similar conditions to the warmth experienced in Dubbo on Tuesday but "not as intense".
IN OTHER NEWS
A total fire ban was declared for the Lower Central West Plains, on Tuesday, October 3, with permits suspended.
Report all unattended fires to Triple Zero (000) and stay up to date by visiting www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fnm or checking the Hazards Near Me NSW app. For more information visit https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fdr
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.