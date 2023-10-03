Daily Liberal
Total fire ban in Lower Central West Plains, cool change coming

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated October 3 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 4:00pm
A temperature drop and rain are on the way, bringing more favourable conditions after hot and windy weather fanned grass fires around the district on Tuesday, October 3.

