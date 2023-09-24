It's that time of year again - the one where we celebrate Dubbo's best in business.
On Friday, September 22 business owners, employees and the like gathered at Taronga Western Plains Zoo's water hole in their finest clothes as the finalists of the SJ Shooter 2023 Dubbo Business Chamber Rhino Awards were announced.
With hundreds of guests, Business Chamber vice president Jason Dearmer said he was excited for another year of celebrating Dubbo excellence.
In its 27th year, Mr Dearmer mentioned how some of the recipients weren't even born when the awards first started.
"This year we wanted to call out and celebrate the incredible teamwork that goes on behind the scenes of any successful business," he said.
"Whether it's a large business or a sole trader, no business can proceed without a team of people to help carry the load, and we want to acknowledge and celebrate that throughout our Rhino season."
Award finalists include:
Excellence in Small Business
Apprentice and Trainee of the Year
Outstanding Employee
Excellence in Innovation
Outstanding Community Organisation
People's Choice Service with a Smile
Excellence in Micro Business
READ MORE:
Excellence in Large Business
Employer of Choice
Outstanding Visitor Experience
People's Choice Dubbo's Favourite Business
Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion
Outstanding Young Business Leader
Excellence in Sustainability (Green Rhino)
People's Choice Dubbo's Favourite Tradie
People's Choice Dubbo's Favourite Hospitality Business
Outstanding Business Leader
Outstanding Start Up (Baby Rhino)
The 2023 SJ Shooter Rhino Awards gala night will be held on Friday, October 20 and tickets will go on sale on Monday, September 25.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.