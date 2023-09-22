The Dubbo Hippos Triathlon Club hasn't had a female president since 1990.
Mel Mertens and Krissy Ukena were named co-presidents of the club for the upcoming season, the first time in more than 30 years a female has held the role.
For Ukena, she opened up on just how she and her fellow club president came to be in their new role.
"We are both brand new to the role which is why we are sharing this year," she said.
"We were both encouraged to put our hands up because we are both really invested in the club.
"I think other members of the committee thought it could be good to have people who compete in triathlons involved.
"Our former president had done it for a number of years and got the club to a really good place, now it's time for us."
Mertens have been one of the Hippos' biggest stars for the past number of seasons now.
Winning all four inter-club events in the 2021/22 season while also competing against female athletes half her age, the Dubbo triathlete said not too much will change for her.
"We are both pretty much invested anyway, there will be a lot more organising in the background," she said.
"We are always with the club and always at the events anyway."
The pair will take over Jason Dearmer who will step back to the secretary role this season.
Ukena said the pair will both lean on Dearmer and the other experienced members of the committee for guidance over the next few months.
"The former president is staying on as secretary which is good," she said.
"A lot of the other members have been on there for quite a while."
The Hippos will begin their season on October 15 with a run-swim-run event at Dubbo Aquatic and Leisure Centre and Mertens is encouraging anyone who is interested to come down.
"We are going to have team events for all of our events, we are encouraging everyone to come along," she said.
"Even if it is part of a team, just have a go."
The club will run one event every month between October and April other than in January.
The biggest event of the season, the Dubbo inter-club meeting will be held on March 3.
