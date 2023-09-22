The Western Women's Rugby League season is back and Goannas young gun Breighel Thuell couldn't be more excited.
One of the most exciting outside backs in the competition, Thuell will lineup for the under 18s and opens Goannas this weekend when they get their 2023 campaign under way against the Vipers at Orange's Pride Park.
Named to play at fullback for both matches, the Goannas star said she can't wait to get back out on the field.
"I'm excited to get back into rugby league after a season of league tag," she said.
"I'm just ready to get back into the contact and to play alongside some new and old teammates."
The opens finished fourth last season before being knocked out of the finals by eventual champions Panorama.
Getting her first taste of opens last year, Thuell admitted she is eager to lock down a spot in the 17 each week.
"Yes (I want to play opens), as someone who played a few games with the opens team last year playing fullback," she said.
"I really enjoyed the fast pace of the game and playing with those girls they taught me a lot.
"I'm excited to see what else I can learn and hopefully adapt to my own game."
Still eligible for under 18s, Thuell will be on double duties this season with Kaitlyn Mason once again coaching the side.
With a talented team on paper, the Goannas fullback believes they can have a great season.
"I think we have a really good team this year and an amazing coach that hopefully can get us all the way to the grand final if we're lucky, but I guess we will see what happens," she said.
"I think having eager players that will turn up week in and week out will really help us with our chances."
As someone who has been part of the club for some time now, Thuell opened up on just how much it means to her.
"Goannas is an amazing club, I've played for them since the very start and I wouldn't change it for anything over the year this club has become more like a family to me," she said.
"They made me feel comfortable from day one and have encouraged me to play to the best of my ability and I can't thank them enough."
Macquarie Raidettes gun Kimmy Gordon will play in the halves alongside Bec Smyth while there is an influx of bench forwards as well.
Saturday's match at Pride Park will kick-off at 2pm.
