Dubbo Hippos Triathlon Club's Mel Mertens made it three wins in as many races after taking out her age group at round three of the Central West Inter-Club Triathlon series in Orange on Sunday. Mertens won the 40-49 Women's age group in the most recent event to go along with victories in Bathurst and Mudgee already so far this season. Following her recent triumph, Mertens was quite pleased with her own individual effort to take out the win in a time of one hour and 11 minutes. "I've had a pretty good start I suppose, you can't go much better than winning your first three races in the age group," she said. Mertens' time was six minutes quicker than anyone in her age group and the triathlete admitted she broke her own record time. "I had a pretty good race, I think I did a four or five minute personal best so that's all I can ask for," she said. "It was a pretty good event and I did what I wanted to as well." READ ALSO: On the club front, Mertens believes the Orange Inter-Club round was a successful one even though the number of Hippos members who attended were small with Ben Orford finishing second in his age group on the day also. "We don't have a big club but to get a few numbers there and a few good results is really big for us," she said. "Just trying to get some more numbers there and hopefully with the Dubbo triathlon coming up we can get some more numbers there." For Mertens, her attention will turn now towards the final round of the Central West Inter-Club series which is set to be held in Dubbo in March but not before the triathlete has another grueling event to compete in first. "I've got a Huski in between so I'll do a half ironman in two weeks time," she said. "Ben (Orford) is doing it as well and a few other people from the club are doing it as well." Last year, Mertens won three out of the four races in her age group and admitted it would be pretty special to take out all four races this season when the series concludes in Dubbo. "It would be pretty good, I missed out last year because I came second in the Orange actually" she said. "So I've missed out on that one so I probably would've done the four. "But it would be pretty satisfying, I'm getting closer to those young girls. "The under 19s they are hard to beat but I'm getting closer every race so I give it a shot. But the most satisfying part is for the club." Mertens is hopeful the Hippos can continue building their club numbers up after what has been a tricky two years due to COVID-19. "Definitely two years, it's been tough getting people back into racing and involved," she said. "But I think maybe this year not so much but next year we can get a few more races going and a few more people involved. "That's sort of what it is all about, is to promote the club and get the numbers." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

