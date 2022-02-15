sport, local-sport,

South Dubbo is still without a win in the RSL-Whitney Cup but there has been a number of positive signs from the young Hornets in recent weeks. It hasn't gone unnoticed either, with rivals players praising Souths for their resilience and development during another testing campaign. The quality of the batting was on show again on Saturday in what finished a seven-wicket loss to Macquarie. While the final margin made the result look some comfortable for Macquarie, all-rounder Lachlan Strachan said it was anything but. "They were pretty unlucky, I thought," he said. "They played beautifully. They batted well and they did bowl well. There were some chances and we were just lucky because some could have gone to hand." READ ALSO: - New contenders emerge during entertaining opening round of WWRL - Young Fishies achieve goals and catch the eye in opening round win - Emotional victory a special one for Thompson team after tragic loss The Hornets made 5/185 when batting first, with Hugh Ridley (48), the returning Will Lindsay (35) and Ted Murray (26) all contributing. Murray's effort on Saturday came after he made 84 in a narrow one-wicket loss to Newtown the week prior. Teenage spinner Lockie Rummans also took another two wickets on Saturday but the Hornets were no match for Strachan, who belted 92 to set-up his side's first win since December 11. "They're a good team and they're a young team so I think they'll really starting getting some wins together soon. Hopefully they do," Strachan added. South Dubbo will have another chance to score the breakthrough win next weekend when they take on fifth-placed Rugby.

