It's only early days, but the 2022 edition of the Western Women's Rugby League competition is shaping as the best one yet. The new season kicked off on the weekend, with matches now being played in five divisions from the under 13s through to opens. The WWRL has been dominated by the Wiradjuri Goannas and two-time defending premiers Orange Vipers in recent seasons but the early signs are things will be different in 2022. In round one of the open-age competition, the Goannas were pushed by the Castlereagh Cougars and needed two late tries to secure victory while at Orange the Vipers were handed a heavy 40-16 loss by the Bathurst-based Panorama Platypi. READ ALSO: - Young Fishies achieve goals and catch the eye in opening round win - Murphy stars as Rams stun Bulls in thrilling Daley Cup clash - Emotional victory a special one for Thompson team after tragic loss It was a statement of intent from the Platypi, who next weekend take on a talented Woodbridge side that had the bye in round one. At Apex Oval on Sunday, the Cougars may have lost but the performance was still hugely promising after the club struggled for numbers at times in previous seasons. The Cougars have benefited from the Midwest Brumbies folding this year and have gained some new players from Mudgee - Harriet Messner and Channy Burgess were two of their best on Sunday - while Tori Canham is back home after a stint with the Goannas. "They were good," Goannas coach Kaitlyn Mason said. "They have a few Mudgee girls in and some who have played Rams. "It was good to see that when we got back to playing simple football we could get down the field against them and put points on the board." The Goannas will have the bye next weekend before a trip to Bathurst to take on a Platypi outfit which made a statement in its round one win. Panorama coach Kevin Grimshaw was delighted by his new-look side's performance and quickly set his sights on a round two meeting with Woodbridge. "I've been thinking that Woodbridge will be the benchmark," he said. "They've got some really good players and they've been together for a long time as well. Their combinations will be a lot better. My group of girls have only been together for about six weeks. "I know a few play rugby union together, but there's a mix of soccer and league tag girls in there as well. We'll still work on our combinations. I'm looking forward we can only improve on what we did against Vipers."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/bbe03212-385f-48e4-bcdc-c1de17b740b1.JPG/r0_419_8256_5084_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg