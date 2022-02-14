sport, local-sport,

Dubbo CYMS went into the weekend's opening round of the Western Under 21s competition with few expectations. The side hadn't spent a great deal of time training together so the focus was more on individual goals and setting a starting point for the year ahead. Not only did a number of players achieve what was set out for them individually on Saturday, CYMS finished 20-12 winners over Orange Hawks. With coach Paul Yeo in Sydney watching his son Joe play, CYMS first grade coach Shawn Townsend was in charge on Saturday and he admitted his was pleasantly surprised by the match. "It was just a good game of footy from both sides," Townsend said. "Pete Stimpson was there with me and we both said it was a good game. We might have dropped the ball two or three times and they were the same and there was some little things like a couple of kicks going dead but it was a good game of footy. "I was quite surprised." READ ALSO: - Goannas stars step up to ensure winning start to new campaign - Murphy stars as Rams stun Bulls in thrilling Daley Cup clash - Emotional victory a special one for Thompson team after tragic loss Townsend is taking on more of a role with the 21s alongside Yeo this year in order to get a good look at some of the club's younger players. He wasn't afraid to give youngsters a chance in the top grade last season, with the likes of Calub Cook and Tom Stimpson both getting plenty of minutes. "I can sit there and watch. We're all combined together a bit and if they can do a few things in the under 21s then it's a start for later in the year," Townsend said. "They know what we're trying to do so it all works in well. "We're not looking for the blokes who score 90m tries or do a chip-and-chase, we're looking at the little things. "Maybe it's chasing kicks or it's their dummyhalf work or not giving away penalties. That's the type of player we're after. "The talent will take care of itself but we're looking at those little things that first graders like Jarryn Powyer and Jyie Chapman pride themselves on." Halfback Jordi Madden scored a double for last season's runners-up in Saturday's win while the impressive Jaymn Cleary and Dale Smith also crossed. Yeo had pointed to senior players Madden, Stimpson, and Sullivan Haycock as the key for his side in the lead-up to Saturday's match and Townsend said they all did their job in the round one win. "They were really good," Townsend said. "I did the some stats in the first half and Tommy Stimpson would have had about 15 hit-ups before half-time. "They (Hawks) went looking for him early on and they had some big boys. He got whacked about first tackle but he kept putting his hand up. "There was some things we wanted to do with Tommy as well. It wasn't just about hit-ups, it was about passing off-loads and he ticked those boxes. "The two Cleary boys, Mitch and Jaymn, were really good. Jaymn is big, strong and fit and he plays with plenty of aggression and Mitch is really fit as well. "But we've given little goals to guys like Jordi and Sullivan as well. If we get those little goals from everyone then they're ticking boxes, they'll play well and I'll be happy with that." Nyngan young gun Terrance Ryan, who has joined CYMS from Nyngan for the 21s competition, was the other singled out for praise by Townsend. Elsewhere in round one on the weekend, Parkes scored a 18-14 win over Bathurst Panthers while Bathurst St Pat's were a convincing 44-10 winner over Cowra. CYMS hosts Parkes at Apex Oval next Sunday.

