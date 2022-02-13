sport, local-sport,

With a number of players unavailable and others making their first appearances in the Western Women's Rugby League, it was up to the Wiradjuri Goannas' experienced heads to lead the way on Sunday. They did so with aplomb, as the Goannas started their season with a come-from-behind 30-22 win over the Castlereagh Cougars at Apex Oval. After COVID ruined any chance of the WWRL going ahead last year, the Goannas and Cougars were welcomed back with warm conditions on Sunday. Despite the heat and slight rustiness of both sides the opening round fixture was an entertaining one for the healthy crowd at Apex. READ ALSO: - Murphy stars as Rams stun Bulls in thrilling Daley Cup clash - Emotional victory is special for Thompson team after tragic loss - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership There was plenty of physicality, especially from the Cougars, but the class of the Goannas' key players and their fitness late on helped them get the job done. "It's pleasing. We got those first round jitters out of the way and we know what we need to work on now," Goannas coach Kaitlyn Mason said, admitting there seemed to be some nerves within her squad. "I think so. It's just not having that regular contact for awhile and we had a few new ones in the team so we need to work on that gelling, but it was a good first game." Maddi Chapman scored a double in the win while attacking livewires Alahna Ryan and Emily Caton also crossed. The experienced trio of Peta Powyer, Amy Townsend and Cassie Toomey also got through a mountain of work up in attack and defence. Mason stated her side was without seven players for the round one match due to injury and unavailability so having those crucial players stand up made the difference. "Especially when we were down on the board," she said after the Goannas trailed 22-14 in the second half. "That experience comes in and the leadership comes in and says 'this is what we need to do'. It just goes back to those one-percenters and that experience can get us over the line." The Goannas started the match - which was played in four 15 minute quarters due to the heat - the better and were rewarded on five minutes when Toomey went over under the black dot. There was plenty of errors from both sides throughout the 60 minutes and one from the Goannas inside their own half led to Sammy Turnbull going in for Castlereagh's first try on 11 minutes. But, undoing their good work, the Cougars then knocked on from the kick-off and soon after a shift to the left resulted in Chapman's first try and the Goannas led 10-6 at the first break. Castlereagh halves Harriet Messner and Tori Canham were impressive throughout and they were heavily involved five minutes after the restart when a slick move to the left edge put Emily Ryan over. Canham missed the kick, leaving it at 10-all, but the hosts went into the main break in front after a Tarlee Roberts crossfield kick was spilled and Lilli-Rai Campbell scooped up the ball and did well to put Kiara Singh over. That seemingly had the Goannas in control but an error shortly after the break allowed Canham to cross and her conversion put her side up 16-14. After a spell of Goannas pressure that came to nothing, the Cougars went over again through powerhouse prop Channy Burgess to set up a 22-14 lead. Just before three-quarter time Chapman showed great strength when going on her own and scoring to get her side back within two points and fine individual efforts from Ryan and Caton in the final quarter wrapped up a tough victory. "It's just about building the combinations," Mason said, looking forward. "We've got some playing new positions and some players in key positions out today so that's only going to help us."

