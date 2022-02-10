sport, local-sport,

His Dubbo CYMS side might be a little underdone going into round one, but Paul Yeo has no doubt the Western under 21s competition will again prove beneficial this year. Despite five clubs pulling out of the competition in recent weeks, there's still excitement around the second edition of the under 21s pre-season tournament. As much as it's a chance to showcase some of the best young players in the region, the competition was designed to help keep young players in the game after they finish their time in the under 18s. That's the most positive aspect for CYMS coach Yeo, as players can transition into the senior ranks rather than being thrown straight into a reserve grade or first grade match against opponents who are often far more experienced and far bigger physically. "It's for those who don't have that full confidence to go into the contact against fully grown men," he said. "This is a stepping stone. There's some pretty big 20 and 21-year-olds so if you can get through this, it will grow your confidence and you'll take that next step and line up for reserves or first grade." READ ALSO: - Lack of numbers forces collapse of Western NSW FC senior sides - NSW Country star already buying into hard work and Magpies rivalry at Parkes - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership A number of players from the CYMS under 18s side of last year have reached out to Yeo since the end of the 2021 season. They spoke of their apprehension in regards to leaving the junior grades and he encouraged them to be part of the under 21s competition and remain involved in the game. "It would be good for them and it will be good for the CYMS club," he said. "It bolsters the numbers and there's a big, long year coming so we need those boys coming through." The inaugural western-wide Peter McDonald Premiership, involving first grade and under 18s sides from Group 11 and Group 10, has been the major focus for CYMS during pre-season. While the emphasis on the under 21s remains after finishing as runners-up last year, Yeo admits his side has not spent a huge amount of time together in the lead-up to Saturday's round one meeting with Orange Hawks. With the side not fully up to speed, Yeo will look to senior players Jordi Madden, Tom Stimpson, and Sullivan Haycock to lead the way. The three have been at each of the few training sessions the side has had and will be key both on and off the field for the 21s in what is now a five-week competition. "They've been really involved and have helped gather a bit of momentum," Yeo said. Saturday's match against Hawks kicks off at 4.30pm at Waratahs in Orange. In other games, Parkes hosts Bathurst Panthers and the Cowra Magpies take on Bathurst St Pat's.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/bb9fa8cd-8954-4ce8-b576-2d81a079c111.JPG/r1076_186_4454_2095_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg