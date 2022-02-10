sport, local-sport,

Last year he played for NSW Country under former Australian representative Terry Campese, and this season Will Wardle will bring a real toughness to the Parkes Spacemen. Wardle has linked up with the Spacemen from the Thirlmere Roosters in Group 6 ahead of the Peter McDonald Premiership. A second-rower, Wardle will fill the gap left by Western Rams star Bailey Hartwig, who has signed with the Wynuum Manly Sea Eagles in Queensland. Wardle is the biggest recruit for new captain-coach Jack Creith up to this point and after getting to work on the training paddock and settling into life out west, he's already feeling at home. "I've only been here four weeks but I already feel like I've been here forever," he said. "I'm really buying into the town and the club, and buying into the rivalry with Forbes, too. "Playing for Thirlmere, our arch rivals were the Picton Magpies, so I'm definitely not a fan of Magpies." READ ALSO: - Quicks and Keen's class decide a derby battle filled with 'positive banter' - Lack of numbers forces collapse of Western NSW FC senior sides - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership After representing the Macarthur West Tigers in last season's Country Championships, Wardle achieved a career highlight when earning selection in the NSW Country open-age side. That team, which played against NSW City, was coached by former Canberra Raiders great Campese. "Bloody oath, it was brilliant and to get coached by Terry Campese was massive," Wardle said. "It was awesome to get a bit of inside knowledge from really quality players. "At that higher level, everyone is on the same page and really just want to get better and consistently play at a much higher standard." A high standard is expected in the western area this year as clubs from Group 11 and Group 10 come together for the inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership. Parkes kicks off its season against Bathurst St Pat's on the weekend of April 9 and 10 and Wardle can't wait for the country atmosphere as much as the battles on the field. "I know it's a really good standard out here and the crowds are right on you too, which is amazing," he said. "I'm a second rower and really pride myself on my defence, but I'll be outside Jack Creith, so I'm sure there will be plenty of attacking opportunities. "I'm looking for the tough stuff though mainly, that's what I really thrive on." Creith is also excited by the chance to play alongside Wardle. The versatile outside back developed a strong connection with Hartwig on the edges last season and hopes are high that kind of partnership can be developed with the new back-rower. "He's training really well," Creith said. "You'll forget about Bailey Hartwig not being out there because not only is Will a really good defender, he's really skilful. More so than even he realises." He's not the only new face at the club with a number of Fijians also linking up with the Spacemen ahead of the 2022 campaign.

