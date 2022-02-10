sport, local-sport,

Western NSW FC will no longer have a senior presence in the NSW state leagues, after the club announced the folding of its men's first grade, under 20s and under 18s teams ahead of the 2022 season. Western was originally scheduled to compete in NSW League Three this year, however, Football NSW released a statement on Tuesday stating the club would be withdrawing its three senior sides due to a lack of numbers. "Football NSW would like to advise the withdrawal of the Western NSW FC's under 18s, under 20s and first grade teams from the 2022 Football NSW League Three Men's and Football NSW Boy's Youth League Three competitions," the statement said. "Football NSW is satisfied that Western NSW FC did everything possible to secure enough players to fulfil its obligations for the 2022 season prior to the request to withdraw the teams." Western's withdrawal means its the first time the Central West region will not be represented in the state leagues for almost half a century. The first club from the region to compete in the state leagues was Bathurst '75 in 1977, the club finishing second in its first ever season, competing in the old NSW Division Four. '75 would ultimately win two grand finals in its time, today's equivalate of NSW League Two (the third level of soccer in the state) in 1979 and 1992. The Bathurst-based club would remain a part of the state leagues until it withdrew at the end of the 2012, replaced by Western NSW Mariners in 2013, who eventually dropped the Mariners moniker ahead of the 2020 season. The last two seasons were littered with COVID-related interruptions but there had been plans in place to compete in 2022 when Angus Wythes was named as Western NSW FC late coach last year. He won't lead the side now but it's not all doom and gloom for Western as Football NSW will permit the club to field its junior teams this season. "The club will be permitted to withdraw its team from the 2022 Football NSW League Three Men's and Football NSW Boys' Youth League Three competitions," the statement said. "In consideration of the clubs' under 13s, under 14s, under 15s and under 16s age grades being ready to compete and with the club being a regional program, Football NSW has decided to permit the club's under 13s, under 14s, under 15s and under 16s teams the ability to participate in the 2022 season. "The clubs' under 13s, under 14s, under 15s and under 16s age grades remain eligible for the championship series." Western will get its junior campaign underway on Saturday, February 19, when the club welcomes Dunbar Rovers to Proctor Park in all four age groups.

