Dubbo City bowlers might have made the move from their old club midway through last year, but on the weekend the switch was made official. The grand opening of the North Dubbo RSL Sporties greens was held on Sunday morning after COVID restrictions ruined any chance of it taking place last year. Following the closure of Dubbo City Bowling Club, bowlers made the switch to the reopened Sporties in June of 2021. READ ALSO: - 'Our success will be based on being competitive': Osborne to lead Macquarie's rebuild - Quicks and Keen's class decide a derby battle filled with 'positive banter' - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership To celebrate the official opening of the two synthetic greens at Sporties, clubs from all over the western area and Bowls NSW official made the trip to Dubbo. "It was great," Dubbo City men's president Ian Hobson said. "It's really hard to try and get a lot of bowlers on the green now and for two years we've been trying to generate a bit of interest. "But we had 160 bowlers on the green and that's pretty unusual for this climate." Current Bowls NSW president Matthew Goodwin, who is a City member, unveiled the plaque for the new greens alongside Hobson and City women's president Judy O'Connor. Dubbo City Bowling Club life members David Davis and Ian Pickering then took to the greens first as a fours tournament featuring the bumper field of players began. Bowlers from across Dubbo as well as the likes of Warren, Peak Hill, Nyngan, Yeoval, Forbes, Narromine, and Trangie were all part of the action. "It was much appreciated to see them all turn up," Hobson said. "We tried to reach out to as many we we could in our Zone, Zone 4. "We could fit 28 teams on the green and we finished up with 26. "It was brilliant to see all the different bowling groups." While there was real sadness leaving City last year considering the history of the club, bowlers are now feeling settled in their new surroundings. The move has come with some benefits, also. "Most certainly. Most of our bowlers are in the senior ranks so they're really appreciating the synthetic greens," Hobson said. "The synthetic greens are a little quicker than grass so they're staying and playing bowls. We kept pretty much all our group from the old City club. "We've got 50 ladies and about 80 men so we've held our group together, which is great." Hobson added the one part the club was "sadly lacking in" was the junior ranks, and the hope is younger players will start to take to the sport. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

