Good-natured banter was encouraged on Sunday when Dubbo's two sides in the Western Zone under 16s competition met in a derby battle. In a sign of the quality of players in the region, the Dubbo District Junior Cricket Association nominated two sides for the competition this season and they went head-to-head in Sunday's round two battle at Pavans Oval. It was Dubbo Blue who secured bragging rights over Dubbo White, with a strong all-round bowling performance and a powerful knock from Riley Keen proving decisive. As pleasing as the win was for Dubbo Blue coach Jon Fuller, being part of the occasion was a real highlight and a huge positive for the game in the city. "Having two teams out of Dubbo, that's 22 or so kids getting the opportunity they wouldn't normally have," Fuller said. "There's a good mix. There's some very experienced rep players there and some others who might be playing their first or second year of rep. "The under 16s is the toughest age group because you can be playing against young men but everyone is doing the best they can, and that's all you can ask." READ ALSO: - Bowlers shine across the board in lower grade matches - 'We just couldn't execute': Western misses out on Country Championships final - Broken records and golden haul creates high hopes for Dubbo Athletics Club Everyone was also enjoying themselves in the match. While there were competition points on the line, things were kept light-hearted during the derby clash. "It was very friendly," Fuller added. "'Shep' (White coach Glenn Shepherd) and I encouraged positive banter. There's no room for sledging and we don't need that. "In another side these boys will be teammates so it's about having a bit of fun and a laugh here and there. That's what you need. You want blokes enjoying cricket more than anything else." After a disappointing loss to Lachlan in round one the week prior, Dubbo Blue opted to bowl after winning the toss. It proved a masterstroke as Kane MacFarlane knocked over Fletcher Hyde (0) and Jayden Fox (0) almost immediately. MacFarlane went on to finish with an impressive 4/13 from 6.4 overs while fellow seamer Tom Chrystall entered the attack late on knocked over the lower order to finish with 3/10 from five overs. Blue's spinners also contributed as Dubbo White was bowled out for 128, with Tyson Deebank's 37 the top score. At 4/37 early on in the run chase things weren't going to but then Riley Keen took over. Keen, an exciting junior who's already making waves in the senior grades, whacked 11 fours in his match-winning 83 not out from 64 balls. A talented all-rounder who didn't bowl his pace due to load management, Keen earned plenty of praise for his performances with the bat. "He's a class act," Fuller said. "He's just a kid who excels in the cricket world. He didn't bowl but he contributed as captain and his batting. "It can be tough to watch when you're an opposition coach but when he's in your team you're pretty excited about what he brings to the table." The win was a welcome result for Fuller after Dubbo Blue showed "a lot of nerves and uncertainty" in the heavy round one loss to Lachlan. "In the (under) 12s and 14s you tell them what they need to do but with the under 16s you have to give them scope and the opp to find something to improve on and work on training," Fuller said. "A few guys worked on bowling, a few worked on batting, and they all worked on their fielding so it was an all-round team performance." The coach did also make special mention of his two main wicket-takers. "Kane's new ball bowling was outstanding," Fuller said. "He was hard to score off, he took a very key wicket of Fletcher Hyde, and that put us in front very early. "Tommy Chrystall came on after the drinks break and he took three wickets and, again, was unplayable. "When you can keep that much pressure on a batting team you'll always give yourself a chance. "Our spinners bowled well and 'Shep' and I are lucky, we have about six or seven spinners and that's a lot compared to recent years." Dubbo Blue and Dubbo White will be at home again on Sunday, playing Orange at No. 2 Oval and Bathurst at No. 3 Oval respectively. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

