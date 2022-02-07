sport, local-sport,

RSL Colts United produced a fine all-round performance to defeat Macquarie Blue on Saturday in their RSL Kelly Cup clash at John McGrath 2. Batting first, RSL Colts United got off to a shaky start as Ben Hignett (3) and Daniel Collett (0) were both removed early to leave the score 2/6. Graeme Morton and Brayden McGee combined to rebuild the RSL Colts United's innings before Kishan Perera removed the latter for 25. Morton was the next man to go for 35 but Chris Semmler and Glenn Armstrong continued RSL Colts United's momentum. Armstrong fell for 28 which bought Rhys Beauchamp to the crease who took the attack to the Macquarie Blue bowlers. Beauchamp hit seven fours and three sixes in his innings of 67 while Semmler finished 49 not out as RSL Colts United finished their 40 overs on 7/229. The Macquarie batsmen tried their best but some tight bowling from RSL Colts United was too good as the former finished their 40 over with 8/177. The wickets were shared between the bowlers with Morton, Ryan Davies, Nick Barton and Nick Crawford all taking two wickets each. Macquarie White continued their good form after picking up a win against South Dubbo in their match at John McGrath 1. READ ALSO: Batting first, Souths were under pressure from ball one as the Macquarie bowlers were firing on all cylinders. John Byrne (42) and Joe Crampton (34 not out) provided a bright spot for Souths who finished their innings on 9/110. It took just 20 overs for Macquarie White to chase down the total with Mark Wallace (30), Lachlan O'Malley (30) and Fahad Baloch (28 not out) all chipping in for the ladder leaders. In the round's other matches, Newtown Tigers were too good for CYMS White thanks to a strong all-round performance from Nathan Carroll who hit 49 runs and took 2/16. CYMS Green's Cooper Smith hit 37 not out for his side as they defeated the Newtown Kings. Narromine's Brad Freeth hit 70 not out as they defeated RSL Colts Coolbaggie in their match at Lady Cutler South C. The Newtown Rhinos were too good for Rugby defeating them by three wickets. The Newtown Ducks narrowly defeated their clubmates Newtown in their RSL Pinnington Cup clash on Saturday. Batting first, Newtown's Kurt Farrell looked in good touch as hit 62 not out to get his side to a respectable total of 7/170 from their 40 overs. The Ducks looked in some trouble early on in their chase until Dalton Medcalf walked to the crease. Medcalf hit a wonderful 94 against his clubmates to help his side chase down the total with just an over remaining in the match. Newtown's Tom Skinner was the best of the bowlers finishing with figures of 3/29. South Dubbo Lemons' Kane McFarlane and Dawood Awan both took four wickets as Narromine were bowled out for just 67 at Dundas Park. Things got off to shaky start in the Lemons run chase as the Narromine bowlers were on fire early at their home ground to have the former 5/26 early. Awan and Archie Morgan both managed to dig in to get the Lemons home with the loss of just five wickets. Andrew Cusack took 5/20 as CYMS upset RSL Colts in their match at Pavans Oval. CYMS were bowled out 130, led by Sam Ward's 30 runs, before Cusack got stuck into the RSL Colts batsmen. Cusack wasn't alone however with Campbell Watts (2/23) also bowling well for CYMS. Tom Mitchell took 5/23 against Macquarie as Rugby comfortably chased down 93 runs with the loss of just five wickets in their clash at Lady Cutler 3.

