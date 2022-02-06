sport, local-sport,

It wasn't pretty but the Newtown Tigers held on for a gritty one-wicket win in their clash against the South Dubbo Hornets in the RSL Whitney Cup at No.1 Oval on Saturday afternoon. Newtown all-rounder Steve Skinner knows the Tigers can produce better performances than they did on Saturday. "Blokes don't intentionally go out and think you are going to walk through a game but we probably just didn't really get up for it," he said. "If we were playing CYMS or RSL Colts then everyone is switched on and raring to go. "I think that probably just didn't quite happen, it wasn't an intentional thing but it's just people's nature at times." Without his brother Mat who is playing for Western Zone, the elder Skinner brother admitted the loss of the representative player hits them harder than it does for other clubs around the competition. "I think don't realise how big a loss Mat (Skinner) is for us," he said. READ ALSO: "He's our opening bowler who also bowls death overs as well a key middle-order bat, a good fielder and he has a load of experience. "He sees things around and with his voice in the field, you are never flat when he is in your team." Skinner also credited the Souths top order who put Newtown under some pressure early after surviving a tricky period against the new ball. "They wouldn't have been 10 runs off the first six overs and then 'Rummo' (Greg Rummans) put the foot down," "He hit a few sixes and fours so we changed it up a bit then he got stuck into me and tried to unsettle me. "When Tommy Byrnes come out he was able to hit the ground running and they ran like crazy." Batting first, the Hornets got off to a strong start with openers Greg Rummans and Ted Murray looking to score early against a Newtown bowling attack that was missing both Matt Purse and Mat Skinner. Rummans played the aggressive role in the opening stand and hit 41 off almost as many balls before he was removed by Steve Skinner. Murray was then joined by Tom Byrnes and the two set about giving the Hornets a defendable total as the pair piled on the runs in their 133-run partnership. Murray looked set to score his maiden RSL Whitney Cup century before he was caught for 84 off the bowling Gaurav Sharma. Byrnes then also fell to the bowling of Sharma for 63 as some late hitting from Hugh Ridley (17) helped the Hornets post 4/230 from their 40 overs. In reply, Newtown got off to a strong start as Steve Skinner and Syed Raza hit 78 runs in the opening partnership before the former was run out for 48. Raza combined with Theme Rewat before the pair were both removed by Lachlan Rummans for 54 and 38 respectively to bring Souths back into the match. A middle-order collapse saw Newtown 9/219 but the Tigers lower-order remained calm as Mohammed Kashif stood up to make 30 not out and guide his side home with just a single ball remaining. Meanwhile, RSL Colts young gun Anthony Atlee has helped lead his side to a strong victory over the ladder-leading CYMS Cougars at No.2 Oval in their RSL Whitney Cup clash on Saturday. The Cougars bowling attack were on song early with Bailey Edmunds (4/32) taking several key wickets to have RSL Colts 4/6. Atlee combined with Riley Keen and the pair looked at home against a quality Cougars side with the pair rotating the strike with ease before the latter was removed by Paddy Nelson for 31. Atlee continued his clean striking and passed 50 before he spooned a catch to mid-off off the bowling of Ben Knaggs to depart for 79. RSL Colts were eventually bowled out for a respectable 168 before things went from bad to worse for CYMS. A top-order collapse was survived by only Tom Coady (56) as Tim Howarth (3/37) ripped through the Cougars batsmen. CYMS were eventually bowled out for 125 giving RSL Colts the victory and closing the gap between the two teams on the competition ladder. Over at No.3 Oval, Rugby's Nate Ambler enjoyed a strong all-round afternoon as his side defeated Macquarie. Batting first, Rugby made 8/183 from their 40 overs with Ambler (37), Aidan Bennewith (36) and James O'Brien (35) leading the way. Macquarie veteran Jason Green looked to be batting with ease as he passed 50 but the Rugby bowling attack were ruthless in the middle overs to tie the batsmen down as the eventually finished 7/157 from their 40 overs with Ambler (3/30) the best of the bowlers.

