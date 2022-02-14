sport, local-sport,

Will Stanley will soon embark on a new career in the professional ranks as an apprentice jockey, and he'll do so with a perfect record in the Bedgerabong Picnic Cup. Stanley has had two rides in the picnic feature and, after Saturday's effort with Valadyium, has now won the event both times. Last year when riding at his first meeting, the then 17-year-old Bathurst-based Stanley won the cup with Song One for Gilgandra trainer Bryan Dixon. On Saturday, in front of a crowd of more than 2000 people at the picturesque track west of Forbes, Stanley produced another fine performance in the saddle to secure the cup for Dubbo trainer Connie Greig. READ ALSO: - Emotional victory a special one for Thompson team after tragic loss - Gamble pays off as Smith's rising star heads towards rich qualifier - Young Fishies achieve goals and catch the eye in opening round win Sipharderson led in the $10,000 Total Wear Solutions Australia Bedgerabong Picnic Cup (1400m) while Valdyium was near the tail of the field of 10. The Bald Eagle took a narrow lead turning for home before Valadyium ($12) finished powerfully to win by almost a length from another strong finisher, Nepenthes (Wayne Wheatley, $7), while The Bald Eagle (Michael Gray, $5) was third. Greig had earlier won the feature sprint, the Daniel Ball Transport-Clearview Bracelet Handicap (800m) with Call Me Trinity, one of three winners on the day for Brazilian jockey Leandro Ribeiro. Close to the lead from the outset, Call Me Trinity ($4) scored by nearly two lengths from Expect A Hero (John Wilson, $3.50) and My Shiromi (Belinda Wright, $12). The Darryl Rolfe-trained Guiltless (Ribeiro, $5) led for home and held on to beat Travstar (Wilson, $3 favourite) and Miracle Knight (Wright, $41) in the KMWL and Aussie Labouring Enterprises Class B Handicap (800m) and to complete his treble Ribeiro was responsible for an outstanding ride on Shiny Agent in the day's final event. From the back of the field, the Bryan Dixon-trained Shiny Agent ($8) gained a rails run to beat the leader Sheeza Menzies (Anaelle Gangotena, $11) and Beau Zariz (Will Stanley, $3.50) in the Class B Handicap (1400m). Dixon also won the Roylances Tractor Replacements Class 3 Handicap (1100m) with Penny's Bonitas (Wheatley, $11) while the other winner on the day was Dubbo trainer Brett Robb, who took out the Lachlan Sands Maiden Plate (1100m) with Bold Louise (Wilson, $.60 favourite).

