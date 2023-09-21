Almost a decade ago, Charlie Kempston watched on as his brother and father won the RSL Whitney Cup with Rugby.
Now, the youngest Kempston will captain the club for the 2023/24 season.
Kempston has joined Rugby for the upcoming season along with older brothers Harry and Jack, the former winning a title with father Mick back in 2013/14.
It's a club where his family has played most of their cricket and linking up with his brothers was a key for Charlie this season.
"It was big for me because I love playing with my brothers, it's the first year that we have played first grade together," he said.
"Harry and Dad won a comp back at Rugby many years ago."
The trio played together last season for the Newtown Ducks, the reigning RSL Pinnington Cup champions with Jack starring in the final.
The desire to test himself in first grade was a big reason why the youngest Kempston opted to return to Rugby.
"I'm pretty good mates with Benny Wheeler and a couple of other blokes at the club," he said.
"I loved captaining last year, it was a good opportunity."
Wheeler, Jacob Hill and Aidan Bennewith have become Rugby's main leaders are their incoming captain is looking forward to working with them.
"I'll lean on them definitely in the field and they'll be able to help me out," he said.
Rugby finished fifth last season and were 20 points off making the finals but with a powerful batting order, big scores look to be on the cards this year.
The three Kempstons, Ben Wheeler and Hill are all capable of batting long periods of time while keeping the runs ticking over.
"I'm looking forward to the year, it's changing things up a little bit," he said.
"We've got a good team so hopefully we can go alright."
With the ball, Rugby will likely be spin-heavy.
Hill and the possible return of Lawson Shepherd give the men in red and blue some pace options while Nate Ambler and Bennewith are capable spinners.
Rugby haven't made it to the RSL Whitney Cup finals since the 2017/18 season when they last won the competition but it isn't stopping Kempston from believing they can do it.
"Finals is the goal, making the semi-final is the first goal," he said.
Rugby will open their season up against CYMS in a one-day match on October 7.
