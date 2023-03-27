Daily Liberal
Jack Kempston's century leads Newtown Ducks to rain-affected RSL Pinnington Cup grand final win

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated March 27 2023 - 12:52pm, first published 11:00am
Jack Kempston blasted the Newtown Demons attack all over the park on his way to a big century on Saturday. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Jack Kempston produced one of the great Dubbo cricket grand final performances on Saturday to lead the Newtown Ducks to a RSL Pinnington Cup grand final win.

