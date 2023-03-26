Daily Liberal
Greg Buckley takes six wickets as RSL Colts score RSL Whitney Cup grand final win over CYMS

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated March 26 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 4:00pm
Chris Morton (centre) and RSL Colts players celebrate after the side's RSL Whitney Cup grand final win. Picture by Amy McIntyre

The result may be a familiar one but the feeling is something RSL Colts will never get sick of.

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

