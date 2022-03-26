sport, local-sport,

As satisfying as it was to secure a drought-breaking RSL Whitney Cup premiership win two seasons ago, there was something missing for CYMS. The cricket season in Dubbo was abandoned after the final round of the 2019/20 regular season due to the threat of the COVID pandemic so CYMS was crowned champions after finishing the campaign as minor premiers. As no finals were played at all the "COVID Cup premiers" jibes were heard all too often and all that did was spark more motivation within the club. The next season was an ultimately painful one as the Cougars lost to RSL Colts in the grand final but on Saturday there was redemption as CYMS became the undeniable champions of Dubbo cricket. READ ALSO: - The Nightwatchmen: Our RSL Whitney Cup team of the season - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership - Experience and winning form boosts Boot hopes of Last Bid Liam CYMS defeated Colts by four wickets in Saturday's first grade grand final and it was a result which meant a huge amount to everyone involved. "The motivation was huge," CYMS captain Ben Knaggs, who hit the winning runs on Saturday, said. "We won it (in 2019/20) but everyone was calling it the COVID Cup and I know now that didn't feel like a really Whitney Cup. To get one under the belt now it massive. "To beat Colts, they're at the top of the Whitney Cup every season for a reason and to knock them over, the best team for a long time, is unreal and it's a massive credit to everyone in our team." As predicted by many, Saturday's grand final was a close-fought contest between the top two sides in the competition. The predicted rain stayed away and it allowed a dramatic contest to play out at No. 1 Oval. Colts captain Marty Jeffrey won the toss and opted to bat but CYMS star Ben Patterson bagged two early wickets to leave the defending premiers wobbling at 2/15. Jeffrey (37) and then Chris Morton (61) rebuilt the innings in some style and led Colts to a total of 175. It was seen as a tricky chase but CYMS set the tone early as man of the match Brock Larance showcased his class and hit 70 from 53 balls to set a strong platform for his side. Larance put on 107 for the second wicket with Angus Norton (42) and while wickets fell and the scoring slowed through the middle overs, Knaggs whacked 27 not out from 16 balls late on to guide CYMS to victory with more than five overs to spare. Knaggs secured the premiership win with a boundary through the off-side and he was swamped by CYMS players and fans soon after as they streamed on to the field. "It feels amazing," Knaggs said, before describing the moment after hitting the winning runs. "It was very surreal. It took awhile to sink in. I couldn't believe it because we've been striving for it for so long." As much as the final meant to CYMS, it was an obviously disappointing one for RSL Colts. There was moments in the match where the men in red had momentum - namely when Morton was cruising with the bat and when CYMS lost 4/26 at one point in the chase - but a gracious Jeffrey said his side was simply second best against the minor premiers. "It hurts to lose but we've got to cop it on the chin because they outplayed us," the Colts captain said. "There's probably bits and pieces I could have done differently but hindsight is a great thing. But Brock just came out and blew us off the park and played in a way we know he can. He took it to us so credit to him." CYMS had the early momentum on Saturday after Patterson (3/38) claimed the big wickets of Brad Cox (0) and Mitch Bower (9) with the new ball. Jeffrey dug in and batted with real maturity but just when it seemed like he was ready to kick on, he was bowled by a peach of a delivery from Knaggs for 37. That left Colts in a vulnerable position at 4/70 but Morton showed his quality by mixing aggression with patience in his 61 from 71 balls. He was ultimately runout following a mix-up with Ben Taylor but 175 was still seen by most as a hugely competitive total. Larance has provided CYMS with one of the most destructive batsmen in the competition all season and while he scored at more than a run-a-ball on Saturday, he always looked in control. He belted 26 from one Grant Malouf over in what was a key moment of the game as it gave the Cougars a huge amount of motivation. He fell for 70 off the bowling off Bower (2/52) with the score at 107 and while CYMS soon slipped to 6/147, Knaggs came out with real intent and five boundaries on his way to sparking the celebrations among the fans in green. "I thought they were going to get away to 200 but we stuck to our plans and I thought sticking them to 175 was a good effort," Knaggs said. "And then for us to produce a run chase like that was special." Any grand final win means a huge amount, but Knaggs added it was particularly sweet on Saturday given the mateship and close bonds in the team. "That's the thing. A lot came through juniors together and there's a massive brotherhood in this team," Knaggs said. "I think this is one of many to come. It's a great feeling because we're all mates and whenever we come together we have a laugh and enjoy our cricket." In the lower grades on Saturday, Narromine defeated RSL Colts in the RSL Pinnington Cup grand final and the Newtown Rhinos claimed the RSL Kelly Cup after defeating Macquarie White. Full reports on those games will be on the Daily Liberal website in the coming days.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/91bb8659-6fb9-4a9d-a772-7dcb9e3c8bd1.JPG/r1119_1157_5761_3780_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg