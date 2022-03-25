sport, local-sport,

We asked the captains of the other four RSL Whitney Cup sides for their predictions. Greg Rummans (Souths) It's tough to split these two and it's a real shame it's not a two-day contest. That would be something to watch. This game poses lots of questions. Which Patto (Ben Patterson) will turn up? Could an "Hour of Bower" (Mitch Bower) decide it? Who will get their mindset to line up with the match situation best? As an opposition captain I think I feared the individual performances of CYMS and the depth of Colts. Both bowling line ups have great flexibility. CYMS is capable of blowing a team away and Colts have the options to adjust to a game on the run. With the bat they both have good aggressive players while Colts have a more varied ability to grind out of any trouble if it's doing a bit early. Weather may play its role which seems to follow recent CYMS premierships around, but with all things being equal, when you throw Patto and Brock (Larance) into a team with (Ben) Knaggs for a 40-over contest that's hard to tip against. Mitch Russo (Newtown) Honestly, the game could go either way with some X-factor players in both teams. I think CYMS probably deserves to win after leading the pack all year but Colts just have a winning mentality which holds them in a good position. Colts, but in a down to the wire game. READ ALSO: Jacob Hill (Rugby) I reckon with the side Colts have that they should win it but I think CYMS will knock them over because they want it more. Colts have all the talent but no one that wants to stand up and take the games away from other sides, while CYMS will get dirty and grind out a hard win if they need to and that's what will get them over the line come Saturday afternoon. Ricky Medway (Macquarie) I think CYMS will win due to the young talent and aggressive approach they have.

