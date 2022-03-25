sport, local-sport,

He may only be just 16-years-old but Anthony Atlee is already gearing up to play in his second RSL Whitney Cup grand final on Saturday. Atlee will line up for RSL Colts in the final against CYMS on Saturday at No.1 Oval in what will be a repeat of last season's decider. Colts took out the final last year and Atlee said he is ready to do it again on Saturday, but knows it will not come easy. "There's a pretty good feeling around the group, we've got a lot of experience within the boys so there is less stress," he said. The experienced names for RSL Colts are all across the park from Jason Ryan and Brad Cox to Chris Morton and Ben Taylor, all of whom have one several competitions in the past. This season Atlee has played an important part for Colts, batting in their top-order while also being one of their more athletic fielders. Back in round 10, Atlee came to the crease with his side in real trouble at 4/5 against CYMS but defied the star-studded bowling attack including Ben Patterson, Ben Knaggs and Brock Larance to hit a quality innings of 79. The youngster knows he has learned a lot since last season's grand final and is hoping he can use some experience on Saturday. READ ALSO: "I've learnt lots, how to deal with a lot of pressure, obviously with the boys experience they take a lot of it on their shoulders," he said. The last two games between Colts and CYMS have come down to the final over, with many believing Saturday's match could be no different. Atlee is confident the game will be another epic battle between the two heavyweights of the competition. "It will be a nice close battle between us and CYMS, hopefully, we can get a win over them this week," he said. Atlee is likely to play a key role in the decider, along with fellow Colts young gun Riley Keen. The pair are part of a developing group of youngsters at the club, with many also set to play in Saturday's second grade grand final. "Myself and Riley are really close mates, it's an awesome experience to play around him and share it with the boys," he said. After winning last season's final, Atlee knows it would mean a lot to him to go back-to-back. "It will just be another surreal experience like last year, it will mean a lot and be a great experience," he said. Atlee and his RSL Colts teammates will be pushing to be the first team to win back-to-back competitions since 2010/11 when their club won a historic seven consecutive titles. Play starts 1pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/2e42877a-7952-4466-9f39-118900befd0d.jpg/r2_184_3598_2216_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg