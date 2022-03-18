The Nightwatchmen: Our RSL Whitney Cup team of the season

sport, local-sport,

The 2021/2022 RSL Whitney Cup season is almost over with just two weeks remaining until the grand final. So what better way to celebrate then by picking our team of the season? There have been several players who have outstanding individual seasons across the 20-round competition and Tom Barber and Nick Guthrie have narrowed it down to our best 12 players. 1 Greg Rummans (Souths) 364 runs @ 24.60 Barber: With his almost casual approach to batting, Rummans was a consistent performer at the top of the Hornets in their rebuilding season and the skipper had several knocks of note but for me none were better than his 76 against RSL Colts. Guthrie: His stats might not leap of the page and his Souths side may not have a won a match all season, but 'Rummo' deserves plenty of credit this season. His powerful hitting and leadership kept Souths together during another testing campaign. 2 Mitch Bower (RSL Colts) 454 runs @ 37.83, 22 wickets @ 13.59 Barber: One of the best all-rounders in the Western Zone, Bower has again being a dominant force for RSL Colts and is a big reason why they could be in yet another grand final. Guthrie: One of many players who is a bit of a regular in teams of the season. Capable of massively changing a game with bat and ball, Bower is simply one of the most talented players in Western Zone. READ ALSO: - WHITNEY WRAP: Top three decided as Cougars wrap up the minor premiership - Numbers 'a little disappointing' but Roos are setting a professional platform - 'Bit of love and a bit of arguing': Brothers keen to line up alongside each other 3 Brock Larance (CYMS) 583 runs @ 41.64, 19 wickets @ 19.74 Barber: When you talk about talent, there isn't many more talented cricketers in town than this bloke. Capable of taking a game away his aggressive batting style early while also being a top-line spinner and gun fielder. Guthrie: All you need to know about Brock Larance is he scored almost 600 runs at more than 40 and you could still call it an ever so slightly disappointing season (he was out five times in the 30s) given the natural talent he has. One of the best players to watch and his bowling, I think, remains hugely underrated. 4 Ben Patterson (CYMS) 438 runs @ 43.80, 27 wickets @ 8.63 Barber: I'm fortunate enough to play on the same side as 'Patto' and boy am I glad about that. Bowling thunderbolts and hitting balls over fences with ease, the former Sydney first grader has made his presence felt in his return to town. Guthrie: Makes playing very good cricket look very simple. There was one period either side of Christmas where he made one brilliant century and three half centuries. There was also only two matches all season in which he didn't take a wicket. 5 Marty Jeffrey (RSL Colts) 501 runs @ 55.67, 19 wickets @ 15.89 Barber: Not many players work harder on their game than Jeffrey and it has shown this year with his performances, the RSL Colts skipper has seemingly taken like a duck to water in the leadership role. Guthrie: His best season in first grade? Probably. His consistency has improved and he's got the ability to turn a start into a big score. One of only two players to score more than 500 runs, Jeffrey also chimed in with key wickets throughout the season. 6 Chris Morton (RSL Colts) 393 runs @ 32.75 Barber: The most in-form batsman prior to Christmas hasn't had much opportunity in the second half of the season due to RSL Colts' top-order firing. Morton deserves his place in this side and I'll give him the keeping gloves too. Guthrie: In the first five rounds of the season Morton pummelled a 116, a 74 and a 47. Things eased off a little after the Christmas break but his experience, leadership, and versatility remains vital for Colts. 7 Steve Skinner (Newtown) 389 runs @ 24.31, 25 wickets @ 14.24 Barber: Another gun all-rounder Skinner has been a big part of the Tigers' push towards the finals and consistently up around the top of the statistics for runs and wickets each season. Guthrie: Seventh in runs and fourth in the wickets. Skinner is just the definition of consistency over many years. Not the greatest season of his career but still fully deserving of a spot. 8 Lachlan Strachan (Macquarie) 406 runs @ 31.23, 22 wickets @ 19.55 Barber: A 'quieter' season for Strachan if you can call it that, after moving to Macquarie before round one the all-rounder has been one of the club's bright points this year. Guthrie: As Tom hinted at above, a sneakily big season for Strachan. He suffered from inconsistency like all his Macquarie teammates but was the standout for his team and delivered in a number of key moments. 9 Ben Knaggs (CYMS) 23 wickets @ 16.17, 197 runs at 28 Barber: A quiet achiever, Knaggs backed up his impressive 2020/21 season with another brilliant outing with the ball while also contributing with the bat immensely after Christmas. Guthrie: Getting better each season, Knaggs is arguably the premier fast bowler in Dubbo cricket now. Bowls fast, moves the ball, and attacks the stumps. Also hit two crucial half-centuries late in the season to help secure the minor premiership. 10 Will Palmer (Newtown) 26 wickets @ 13.04 Barber: Palmer is only new to town and not many knew what to expect from the Tigers bowler but nibbling away at a line and length at a decent pace has been enough for Palmer this season. Guthrie: Probably not expected in this team at the start of the season, Palmer has been hugely impressive for the Tigers this season. Also only missed out on taking a wicket in just one game this season. 11 Lockie Rummans (Souths) 28 wickets @ 19.68 Barber: Rummans could be a front-line spinner in Dubbo for years to come and like his father has been a bright point of the Hornets season. Guthrie: Someone who rocketed to the top of the wicket-taking charts this season. He's still got plenty of development ahead of him, too, in what is a huge positive for Souths. 12th man Paddy Nelson (CYMS) 23 wickets @ 14.24 Barber: Nelson has quietly worked his way up the wicket-takers list this season and has shown clever control in partnership with Brock Larance to make up part of the Cougars' bowling attack. Guthrie: A very handy option for CYMS this season. Only Patterson took more wickets at the Cougars and he's got more improvement to come. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/12b0729a-f653-4cc5-ae92-c9cc3ad4a2eb.png/r0_1_1715_970_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg