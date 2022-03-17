sport, local-sport,

Pre-season for the Dubbo Kangaroos hasn't been ideal, but representative winger Tim Beach is hopeful the platform being set can help the first grade side shake it's tag as "one of the most inconsistent teams" in the Blowes Clothing Cup. Beach was named captain of the Roos last season but he was one of a horde of senior players who suffered serious injuries and missed much of the 2021 campaign. He's been hard at work during pre-season, which has now been running for nine weeks, but spoke honestly about the current situation for the club's senior sides. "Our strongest numbers are in the women and colts," he said. "Our grade sides have been the area lacking for us. It is a little disappointing for us because the grade players have to be the leaders of the club and the ones others look up to. "They're the blokes who have to set the foundation for the season so a lack of numbers in grade hasn't done us any good so far but getting feedback, there's a lot of guys tied up with work and it's just generally a busy time for everyone." READ ALSO: - Blue Bulls relishing the Caldwell Cup's 'pool of death' challenge - 'Bit of love and a bit of arguing': Brothers keen to line up alongside each other - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership Beach is confident the numbers will arrive ahead of the opening round of the new season on April 24 and be a part of a pre-season different to previous years. The system ran by former Wallaby Beau Robinson ended ahead of last season when he made the move from Dubbo, and under 2021 coach Paul Hausia there was the opportunity for players to play more loose, ad-lib rugby. Structure has been a major focus across all grades this season, with new director of coaching Aaron O'Neill quickly making his presence felt. "Last year was a bit relaxed in terms of rugby structure but this year there's a lot more direction," Beach said. "The focus has been a lot more on game-type scenarios. So we do drills then put them int match scenarios. "We're trying to spend as much time as possible in those scenarios so all the players are used to the pressure of playing and playing that structure under pressure." The hope is that work and familiarity with the structure will lead to an improvement on the park in 2022. The incredible list of injuries to key players was a major factor in the Roos' struggles last season, but even when strong lineups were named that struggle for flowing rugby and maintained success continued. The Roos' first grade side failed to make the finals last year and it hasn't played in a grand final since winning the title in 2014. "We've probably been one of the most inconsistent teams over the past four years and injuries don't help," Beach said. "Injuries were the biggest thing last year and we had a total of about 25 injuries. To get all those blokes back this year, our side for our first round game should look petty handy on paper. "Then that should have a domino effect through the grades." While a handful of players are expected to either retire or take a step back after playing in 2021, there are still positives for the Roos. Former Shute Shield captain Mark Baldwin, who had announced his retirement in 2020 due to two serious knee injuries, is a chance to return this season while stalwart and Central West representative Shaun McHugh could also be back. On top of that, the colts numbers have impressed in pre-season and many are pushing their case for senior selection. "There's a lot more effort being put into pre-season," Beach added. "We're nine weeks in and I'd be disappointed if we didn't see the fruits of our training pay off in the season. "We're heading in the right direction." The Roos have two trial in the coming weeks, with a home meeting with Prates Rugby Club from Tamworth followed by a trip to play in Lake Macquarie. Prior to that, Beach will be joined by Roos teammates Filisione Pauta, Joe Nash and Will Archer in a pair of Central West representative trials at Canberra this weekend.

