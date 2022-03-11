sport, local-sport,

IF the Blue Bulls are to carve out a slice of Country Championships history this year with their first Caldwell Cup treble, it will mean surviving what coach Dean Oxley has labelled 'the pool of death'. The draw for the 2022 championships, which will be played at Tamworth over the June long weekend, will pit the Central West Blue Bulls against Illawarra and Newcastle. Between them Central West, Illawarra and Newcastle-Hunter have won all the Caldwell Cups dating back to 2008. Newcastle-Hunter has won seven times across that period, including a remarkable run of six consecutive country triumphs between 2008-13, while both Central West and Illawarra have been crowned champions three times. The last two editions of the Caldwell Cup have been won by the Blue Bulls, but never has Central West taken out three consecutive finals. READ ALSO: - 'I was hurt and so was she': Championships will highlight the Coopers' comeback - 'We just let ourselves down': Waratahs overrun Brumbies in Super W opener - Burton has fans in a pair of NRL greats "We'd be breaking new ground to go a three-peat and the concept of what we've got in front of us is we play Newcastle and Illawarra on day one and the one that survives that pool of death goes up against one of the coast teams," Oxley said. "The other pool has Central Coast, Mid North Coast and Far North Coast, so there will be a coast team in the final due to the draw and the usual heavyweights are all up against each other. "But somebody is going to go through and there's no reason it can't be us. It's about mental attitude and about how we recover, so we'll get through day one before we think about day two." The 2022 Blue Bulls hopefuls attended their first training session last November and are scheduled to play a trial match next Saturday, March 19, against Canberra outfit Uni-Norths Owls. Oxley will also keep a close eye on all Central West Rugby Union competitions once the season begins as he looks to form the strongest possible squad for the championships. He knows he will need the region's top talents, but feels if he gets it, the Blue Bulls are capable of making it three Caldwell Cups for the first time in Central West's history. "When we get the best, as I've said many times, we are the best," Oxley said. "We have to accept that draw is what we've got and that's why the hunt has been on [for players]. You can not carry a person in that squad given the level of performance that will be required from every single player, every player has to be at the elite level to get through day one to be honest. "It's the preparation between games then backing up the next day which is going to be quite critical to our program and yeah we've got a challenge, but we've had some really positive draws ourselves in the past. "Last year because we were sitting first we got an easier run, but we can't expect that all the time so we have to face what we've got and get on with it. I want the boys rise to the challenge and really take it on." Oxley said any new players to Central West competitions are invited to trial for the side he's deeply passionate about. "I'm privileged to be coaching them and to be around them and that's why I'm continuing to do it until someone else wants to take on the role. I get so much from this group of people," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

