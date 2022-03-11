sport, local-sport,

When both Myron and Angela Cooper were struggling to even get out of bed just a few months ago the thought of teaming up for a $150,000 Country Championships Qualifier seemed a long way away. Veteran trainer Myron was battling a fractured vertebrae in his lower back while his daughter, an apprentice jockey, was recovering after a scary fall prior to the last race at October's Derby Day meeting at Dubbo Turf Club. Angela was lucky to only suffer a broken collarbone and three broken ribs after a horse threw her from the saddle in the mounting yard and then landed on top of her. It was a difficult time for the family, as Myron had to cut the number of horses he had in work in half while it came as a huge setback for Angela as she was just starting to make a name for herself as a jockey after debuting in 2019. READ ALSO: - Memorial feature a special opportunity for Barnes sisters - Burton has fans in a pair of NRL greats - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership "The last six months she was really starting to get there and find her way," Myron said. "She was just starting to get into the rhythm of things when she had that freaky accident here. And I can tell you, as a parent, that scares you. "I had 20 missed phone calls by the time I reached the front door. I fractured my lower back two weeks before that and had taken time off. "I was hurt and so was she. We were both laid up in bed and we were both cranky patients." But thanks to some patience and plenty of hard work the pair are now back in action and on Sunday they will achieve a career highlight when they combine in the $150,000 Western Districts Country Championships Qualifier at Coonamble. Myron has two horses in the race, Gannett Peak and Watch Me Sizzle, and Angela will mark her return to the saddle by riding the latter. Just getting back to ride for the first time this weekend is special for Angela so it's hard to imagine what it would be like to score a top two finish and advance to the $500,000 Country Championships Final at Royal Randwick. "It would mean the absolute world. I can't even explain it," she said. "Being able to have a go on one of the horses I was riding before I was injured and to see both of these boys going so well this prep, it's pretty awesome." It would also be special given Myron is approaching the end of his training career. Now in his 50s, Myron has been around horses his whole life and as well as training he's also the track curator at Wellington so almost all of his time dedicated to the sport. "I bought the horses for the championships," he said of his two hopes. "As much to help Angela through her career. It will probably just about see me out as a trainer. "I grew up with nine (horses) in the backyard and 35 in the bottom paddock and they've been there all my life and it would be nice to have a holiday. "I'm coming to the end of it." Racing in a Country Championships heat often takes up to 12 months of planning and that's been the case for the Cooper team. Gannett Peak was primed to run in last year's qualifier but an injury just weeks out from the $150,000 event ruined those plans. After almost a year in the paddock he returned with two trials - winning one at Wellington - and while he hasn't placed in three starts this preparation he's had little luck and in each of the runs. Watch Me Sizzle hasn't won in eight starts under Myron's training but the four-year-old is starting to mature and show his best form now, as seen when running second first-up at Gilgandra last month. "It's a thrill for her to ride Watch Me Sizzle in this race and he'll give a sight in the final 200m if she stays out of trouble," Myron said of his daughter. "It will be a great experience for her and this horse can get her in the race. It's just luck on the day. You hope for the best. "They've earnt the chance to gain a place in the race and there's a few nice horses there so you just hope for luck." Gannett Peak was a $41 chance on Friday morning while Watch Me Sizzle was at $81, but both Coopers are adamant they're not without a chance in Sunday's feature. Fellow Dubbo trainer Clint Lundholm headlined the market with defending champion Activation the $2.50 favourite while stablemate Amulet Street was at $3.30. The qualifier jumps at 4.45pm on Sunday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/67603b65-8736-48db-94ec-16d90b717e6b.JPG/r419_658_3621_2467_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg