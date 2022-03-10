sport, local-sport,

Driving a horse she trains herself, in her father's memorial race, at her favourite track. Friday night will be a special one for McKayler Barnes. Racing returns to Dubbo Harness Racing Club on Friday night and the feature event of the nine-race card will be the annual Peter Barnes Memorial (1720m). McKayler and sister Kylie both have chances in the race, which honours the memory of the former trainer and driver who died at the age of 61 in 2017 after a battle with cancer. The McKayler trained-and-driven Kingston Shannon will go from gate three while Kyle trains both Yesnomaybeso and Cashwrangs Smoker, who drew gates four and six respectively. READ ALSO: - 'Winners are grinners' as Dubbo wins under 14s Central West title - Rams' young guns continue to impress as a trio of teams go undefeated - Former Group 11 talents named to play in NRL opening round Kingston Shannon is the only horse McKayler trains and the pair go around in the red, green and yellow silks which mean plenty to the family. "It's pretty cool and he goes around in Dad's colours every week. I use them as my colours now," she said, before speaking about what it mean to take out the event. "That would be pretty good but I'd be just as excited if one of my sister's horses won it, to be honest. She's got two in there. "It would be really cool to win it and it would mean a lot, but it's just good to go around in it. Normally one of my friends wins it so I'm happy for them, too." The Stan Townsend-trained Clowns Tothe Left heads into Friday's event having won each of his past three starts and Gregory Coney's Datizit has the benefit of a gate one draw, but Kingston Shannon isn't without a chance in the memorial race. In four starts at Dubbo, the seven-year-old gelding has three wins and a second. One of those victories was in the Gerard Yeo Memorial on Boxing Day last year and he followed that up with a win at Parkes and then another at Dubbo on January 14. McKayler's hope has stepped up in grade since and hasn't had much luck, scoring two placings in six starts heading into Friday's meeting. "He's a chance," McKayler said. "I'm not going to say he's just going to go out and win it because it's one of the best fields Dad's race has had before. "There's a lot of nice horses in there and some have a lot of good form so it will be tricky but we'll give it a good go." While Kingston Shannon appears to love racing at Dubbo, the same goes for his trainer. "The club is always very, very supportive of this race," McKayler said. "Dubbo is actually my favourite track to race at. I always seem to have a lot of luck there and it's just a good atmosphere there." Racing starts 6.19pm on Friday and the Kyle Barnes Memorial will be the fifth race on the card.

