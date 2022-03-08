sport, local-sport,

Clint Lundholm will take the strongest Country Championships team he's assembled since the lucrative series was introduced into Sunday's $150,000 Western Districts Qualifier at Coonamble. Lundholm has contested all but one of the previous seven Country Championships campaigns - qualifying for the final once with Sons Of Bourke - but never has he felt as positive about his chances as he currently does. The Dubbo trainer has five of the 17 horses nominated for Sunday's 1400m race, which offers the first two past the post passage to the $500,000 Country Championships Final at Royal Randwick on April 2. Defending Western Districts champion Activation, Amulet Street, Watch Me Rumble, Ferus, and Avalicious were put forward for the feature by Lundholm while fellow Dubbo trainer Brett Robb also nominated five chances. "This is the first time we've had genuine 1400m horses," Lundholm said. "We've had some nice horses in the past go in it but they've either been more 1200m horses or have wanted a mile. But this time around we've got four genuine 1400m horses who will be peaking at the right time and obviously if they get some luck they'll be great contenders in the race." READ ALSO: - Fardell hoping for more competition after impressive marathon victory - Classic qualifier keeps Billy Creek's hot streak going for Gilders - Why the Premier League's biggest rivalry is a positive for Western Zone Avalicious is the outsider of the group, but given the relatively low benchmark ranking of a number of the other nominations the three-year-old filly is expected to gain a start. Lundholm's hopes are headlined by Activation, who won last year's heat when trained by Kody Nestor. Not always the easiest horse to work with, Activation's form has been up-and-down this preparation and a strong three-length win at Dubbo was sandwiched by a last-placed finish in a Randwick Highway and a disappointing ninth, 10 lengths of the winner, in a trial at his home track on Friday. "Don't worry," Lundholm said with a slight laugh. "The nerves have been quite high since Friday. It was disappointing to see him trial the way he did but he's a horse that's got some issues, that's no secret. "He's hard to manage at times. He did exactly the same at Sydney ... then he put them away at Dubbo next start. "We've got nine days (from the trial) to Sunday and everything is starting to look pretty good with him. "He looks very sound and I'm sure he'll bounce back on Sunday." While Activation's form has been slightly concerning, there's been no such issue for Amulet Street and Watch Me Rumble. A former Godolphin galloper, Amulet Street has scored two wins and two placings since joining Lundholm's stable and getting him to the qualifier has been 12 months in the making. Watch Me Rumble first arrived on the scene as a two-year-old winning in fine fashion at Narromine in July of last year and the filly won again at Dubbo last start before catching the eye when flying home to finish fourth behind Amulet Street in Friday's trial. "She's a very special little horse," Lundholm said of Watch Me Rumble. "When she won at Narromine we made some statements that we thought she was a Highway-type horse. She's got raw ability and still does a lot wrong but she can run through the line and she'a peaking at the right time. "That trial was pretty special the other day and I think she's going to be a nice chance in this race with no weight on her back," he added, before speaking about Amulet Street. "We bought him for the purpose of this Country Championships. Two of our great supporters, Dave Ringland Paul Frampton, got together and bought him. "He had a terrific trial leading into this race. He looks well, he's a happy and healthy horse and he's got Hugh Bowman to ride him so he'll be a great chance." Lundholm's other hope, Ferus, ran a promising third when first-up from a lengthy 44-week spell last start. The five-year-old gelding had some injury concerns last year but the plan was to always go into the qualifier second-up. Elsewhere in the nominations, Robb had last-start winner Great Buy, Beau Factor, Boom Boom Basil, Legal Zou, and Boys Home in the mix. Other Dubbo-based trainers also among the nominations were Garry Lunn, Dar Lunn, Myron Cooper, and Janelle Galea. Garry and Dar Lunn nominated Jervus and Praline respectively while Galea put forward Electrifying Lady and Cooper has Gannett Peak and Watch Me Sizzle as his hopes. Narromine trainer Troy McCarney's Hussniacki and Coonamble hometown hope Glover, trained by Ian Holland, round out the 17 nominations. Final fields for the 10-race showcase meeting will be released on Thursday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/d46c2e1b-4b8c-4d0b-8d9c-fd37f0d70666.JPG/r605_895_6751_4367_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg