Brothers Jordi and Rory Madden hope this season is one to remember, and the first lot of highlights could arrive in the coming days. The Madden name is synonymous with Dubbo CYMS and while the brothers have been around the club their entire lives, this year marks the first time they have got to play alongside each other. They've both appeared for CYMS in the pre-season Western Under 21s competition while they will play in the same side during Sunday's annual Green v White intraclub trial match. "It brings a bit of a spark," Jordi said of training and playing alongside his brother. "We never seem to play against each other. Probably because it ends up in a blue all the time but it's good playing together and it brings a bit of love out between us." READ ALSO: - Pre-season clashes and Hughes' impact creating excitement at CYMS - Goannas gunning for glory after strong final round performances - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership There was similar sentiments from Rory, who got the chance to play alongside his older brother for the first time when he came off the bench in and under 21s win over Cowra last month. "There's a bit of love and a bit of arguing," he said. "We had our first game together this year over at Parkes so that was good ... I came off the bench and that was good. There was a few heated moments but we were alright." The brothers have a busy few days ahead as 21-year-old Jordi will also line up for CYMS in Friday night's Western Under 21s grand final against Bathurst St Pat's while Rory, 17, will play for the Fishies' under 18s in a trial clash with Londonderry prior to the senior intraclub match at Barden Park. Jordi made his CYMS first grade debut in Group 11 last season and featured in a handful of games at fullback. He's also at home in the halves, somewhere where Rory plays, and getting more time in the top grade is the goal in 2022. But it's likely the pair will also get the chance to play together in reserve grade, in what could be a special occasion for the family. Shane Madden, the father of Jordi and Rory, is a former CYMS premiership winner and long-time volunteer at the club. With his sons now old enough to play in the senior grades, he's also been working hard in the hope of returning to the field this season. "The old fella has lost a bit of weight this year so he wants to have a game with me and Jord in reggies so that's the plan," Rory said. "It would be unreal. He's always wanted to do it." While that's a target for 2022, the focus now is on putting in the best performances possible in the coming days. CYMS finished second behind St Pat's in the Western Under 21s only on differential and the two sides meet again in the decider on Friday after the Bathurst club downed the Fishies in last year's grand final. Rory isn't expected to play on Friday night given the size of the CYMS squad and the fact he two matches on Sunday, but Jordi will again be a key figure for his side. Alongside Harry Stimpson and Sully Haycock, Jordi forms part of the senior group in the 21s side and the trio have been key to the side's success. "To get the grand final is a big achievement for us and I'm pretty proud of the boys. Hopefully we can go one better," he said. "You always want to win. Whether it's a round game or a grand final, you want to win." Another good showing in a pressure situation like Friday's grand final would also boost Jordi's chances of earning more time in first grade under coach Shawn Townsend this year. "I played three or four games last year so hopefully I can get a spot and play well," he said. "Hopefully I can stick there and have a big year in first grade. That's the goal." There's similar motivation for Rory, with a first grade debut not out of the question this year after he was part of the Western Rams' under 18s squad this year. He didn't feature in all of the Rams matches but he said there was still plenty to gain just while being around the Kurt Hancock-led side. The busy pre-season has him feeling fit and prepared for Sunday's matches, even if he will be going up against some of the region's very best players in the senior Green v White match. "I'm looking forward to it. There's a few big names so I'm a bit scarfed but it will be alright," he laughed. "I just want to have a crack and show my ability." The under 21s final kicks off at 8.30pm at Bathurst's Jack Arrow Oval on Friday night while Sunday's trial matches at Barden Park start from 2.30pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/1b12fbae-0c6c-421f-bf39-fc34995ae4a1.JPG/r257_544_3468_2358_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg