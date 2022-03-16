sport, local-sport,

Confidence is high within the Goannas club ahead of the Western Women's Rugby League finals. Three of the Goannas' five sides are still in the hunt for glory after securing top four finishes during last weekend's final round of matches. The opens side made sure of fourth spot by downing second-placed Woodbridge 22-16 on its own turf at Canowindra while the under 15s wrapped up the minor premiership by downing Woodbridge 38-12. The under 17s side suffered a 30-14 loss to minor premiers Woodbridge and will now meet them again in the semis. READ ALSO: - Pre-season clashes and Hughes' impact creating excitement at CYMS - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership - Mertens finishes her Inter-Club campaign on a high The under 13s and under 19s were beaten on the weekend and both missed out on a place in the finals. "We've really worked on development of the younger girls this year," Kaitlyn Mason, who coaches the opens and under 17s sides, said. "Especially the 13s, they improved week-to-week and it was good to get the numbers there. "The under 15s have stepped up and there's a really solid side there. They've come a long way this season and the same goes for 17s. "It was a bit hit-and-miss for the 19s and we lost a few who went to uni and things like that so it was a bit disappointing. "But overall we're pretty happy with everyone's efforts and we're excited to get started in the finals this weekend." The under 15s have been the standout for the Goannas this season. A 42-4 loss to the Orange Vipers was a blip but the side won each of its four other matches to finish top of the table and book a semi-final date with fourth-placed Woodbridge. "Some of the girls, maybe about half, are new to playing rugby league so to finish first is a huge achievement and it shows the had work they've put in," Mason said. "I'm excited to see what the next step is." Matching the 15s on the weekend was the Goannas' opens side, which produced its best performance of the season in what was a crucial final round battle. "The determination to win and put in a good performance," Mason said of what impressed her. "It's always a good game against Woodbridge and I think the girls were just a bit more hungry. "They prepared well for the game against Woodbridge, who had a few girls who played Rams. "They played simple football. Did the one per centers right, defended well, and we had a few girls back who have been out with other commitments." The opens side next meets Bathurst-based minor premiers the Panorama Platypi in Saturday's semi-final at Oberon. The Platypi are yet to lose a match this season but they are yet to play Saturday's opponents as the regular season clash between the two was cancelled due to COVID cases and injuries in the Goannas camp. "The girls play a lot of solid football and make every tackle count so I think, on Sunday, it will come down to whichever team wants it more," Mason added. Key forward Amy Townsend is one player who will be missing on Sunday due to representative rugby commitments. For the under 17s, they will need to bounce back in their rematch with minor premiers Woodbridge. Woodbridge was far too strong for Mason's outfit last weekend, as a strong start set the platform for a 30-14 victory. "We just started flat and it really came back to bite us in the end," Mason said. "We played some good football at the end and scored three tries in seven minutes so we know we can get there but we need to start strong and play for the full game." The under 15s and under 17s will play their semi-finals against Woodbridge at Grenfell on Saturday while the opens take on Panorama at Oberon on Sunday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/579dd466-3dde-4877-9441-d46200812c13.jpg/r32_1054_3673_3111_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg