It might be a six-week competition during pre-season, but there's certainly no lack of motivation for Dubbo CYMS when it comes to the Western Under 21s. The young Fishies scored a commanding 28-0 win over Bathurst Panthers in Sunday's preliminary final to set-up a grand final rematch with minor premiers Bathurst St Pat's. As much as the tournament was designed to keep young players involved in rugby league, CYMS coach Paul Yeo said the natural competitive edge comes out at finals time. "Particularly the kids who are in their last year of 21s and that's about half of the squad," he said. "A lot of them have been runners-up a number of times in the last few years and it would be a really good kick-along for those older boys. "I would love to see them win one. That will drive them, for sure." READ ALSO: - Greenhalgh hopeful Rams victory sends a message to players around Western - Heavy downpour can't stop Bathurst from defeating Dubbo in third straight decider - Western produces some late razzle dazzle to win a Laurie Daley Cup thriller St Pat's defeated CYMS in the inaugural 21s grand final last year and claimed this season's minor premiership on for-and-against after the two finish level. That meant Yeo's side met an undermanned Panthers on Sunday at Barden Park. Given the athletics centre isn't a regular football venue, the slightly different dimensions meant there wasn't enough space for expansive attacking play. CYMS muscled up in the middle of the field and that strength became even more of an advantage when the rain began to fall. While conditions weren't ideal, CYMS still showed what it was capable of with ball in hand and after leading 12-0 at the break the youngsters went on with the job in the second stanza. Terrance Ryan, Cameron Longhurst, Dale Smith, Lachlan O'Malley and Kyjuan Crawford all scored in the convincing victory while Jordi Madden booted three goals and Tye Sutherland kicked one. "It's really hard to single anyone out," Yeo said. "Sully's (Sullivan Haycock) leadership has been good. Jaymn Cleary was really good again, Jordi Madden, Jackson Bayliss was excellent, and a whole heap of them as well. "The effort has been really good. Each week they gel a little better and they're really looking forward to the battle over in Bathurst. "That was a good hit-out for these fellas going into the grand final. They'll be fitter for the run." Missing out on the minor premiership was a benefit in one way for Yeo, as it allowed him another chance to give his large squad more minutes. Juggling the players has been a real challenge for the CYMS coaching staff, but seeing everyone get their time on the field and enjoy that chance has been one of the most rewarding aspects of the job. "The idea of it is to keep people in the game and give everyone a run," Yeo said. "You can already see by sharing the love and spreading the minutes, those fellas coming from the bench have improved week-on-week. Not only in fitness, but in confidence and they're a really big part of it. "It's a big group of 21 and the whole group has knitted together really well. They're really excited. "We had a good opportunity last year and it slipped away from us so hopefully we can make amends in a couple of weeks' time." The grand final is set to be played under lights at Bathurst on Friday, March 18.

