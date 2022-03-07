sport, local-sport,

It wasn't enough to get the Western Rams into the Country Championships finals, but halfback Nick Greenhalgh hopes Saturday's victory over the Greater Northern Tigers sent a message to other players around the region. After a heavy loss to Monaro in the opening round of the championships, the Rams bounced back with an impressive 42-24 win at Gulgong on Saturday. As is always the case with Western sides, it was a difficult campaign for coach Cameron Greenhalgh as many of the best players in the region weren't available for selection, while there was injuries and COVID cases to deal with, plus a lack of regular training given Rams players can come from anywhere from Nyngan across to Lithgow. READ ALSO: - Rams produce some late razzle dazzle to win a Laurie Daley Cup thriller - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership - Heavy downpour can't stop Bathurst scoring third straight grand final win over Dubbo However, it was clear to see what wearing the famed green jersey meant for those who were part of this year's squad. Prior to the championships, Alex Ronayne said having the honour of being captain "means a lot to me and my family" while all players were desperate to do the region proud at Gulgong on Saturday. "A lot of boys didn't put their hand up for this so this group of players wanted to show them what they were missing out on," halfback Greenhalgh (pictured) said. "We did that today (Saturday) and put pride back in the jersey. "Hopefully we can build on this going into next year and go one better and make the semis and then anything can happen." As much as Saturday was about giving supporters something to cheer about, the Western players wanted to prove to themselves they could perform at the top level. No Rams player got the chance to shine during the 52-14 demolition job at the hands of Monaro but it was particularly disappointing for Greenhalgh. The halfback never got the chance to impact the match and also threw an intercept that led to a Monaro try. But on Saturday he was one of his side's best, laying on a number of tries while impressing with his kicking game. He was ably supported by five-eighth Jai Merritt. The Macquarie Raiders recruit started on the bench against Monaro but replaced Joe Bugg on Saturday and quietly went about his work as Greenhalgh worked as the dominant playmaker. "Monaro was a big and physical side and we struggled to get into the game, especially us halves," Greenhalgh said. "We couldn't get a roll forward and get those plays going but today the boys muscled up and really went forward for us and that allowed me and Jai to get on the front foot and play some with some shape and that was really good." As much as the structure of the Rams' attack was vastly improved on Saturday, there was also plenty of ad-lib footy as the hosts began the carve through the Tigers' defence in the middle of the park. "Blokes like (fullback) Mitchy Andrews are always sneaking around and making breaks so you've just got to follow the ball and pop up when you can," Greenhalgh said. "Having blokes of this skill all overt the park, anything can happen so you've got to follow the ball and make the right decision at the right time."

