Alex Ronayne is someone who leaves nothing on the field each time he runs out. It's that attitude that made him a simple choice as Western Rams captain and it's what makes him incredibly determined to secure a long-awaited place in the Country Championships finals this season. The Rams struggled for victories when the championships structure was under 23s for four successive seasons and they've failed to play finals since it has reverted back to open-age in the past two years. But there's real belief within this season's Cameron Greenhalgh-coached squad heading into the preliminary matches against the Monaro Colts and Greater Northern Tigers. "It would mean a lot to Camo (Greenhalgh) and it's what we play footy for, to play finals," back-rower Ronayne said ahead of Sunday's opening clash with Monaro. "It would be a big thing for the Western Rams. We haven't done it for a long time and we went close to beating them (Monaro) last year so it would mean a lot to get there this year. "The boys have got a lot of pride in this jersey and it's a big thing. I think we can go a long way." READ ALSO: - Raiders young gun Tattersall ready to excel in his new Rams role - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership - Wanderer lacking experience but showing plenty of promise ahead of qualifier The Rams tackle the Canberra-based Monaro at Parkes on Sunday before taking on the Tigers at Gulgong six days later. Wins in both would ensure a place in this season's finals while even one victory could be enough, depending on other results. A slow start cost the Rams last year against Monaro after they rallied from 12-0 down only to get beaten 18-14. There's plenty of changes to the squad for this year but a core group remains and it will be key to guiding the Rams forward. "We've had some of the same blokes there for the five or so years I've been involved. The Betts boys (Jake and Jed), they've been a big part of the Western Rams, and there's Mitch Andrews and Nick Greenhalgh. It's good and we're starting to really gel with each other and there's a good bond there," Ronayne said. "I'm very confident. We've got a big forward pack and a very good backline. It's probably the best backline I've seen for the Western Rams in a long time." The new-look backline features Group 11 duo CJ Ralph and EJ Fernando on the wings. The pair haven't played at the Rams level before but are proven performers in Group 11 and Ronayne expects them to be something of a secret weapon at Parkes on Sunday. "They're a bit under the radar but they're thriving at the moment and really deserve their spot," the captain said. "They're looking forward to it and I can't wait to play with those boys, as well." Fernando and Corey Cox are among a handful of players who have made the move from Wellington to Macquarie for 2022 and they'll play alongside their new captain-coach on Sunday. Ronayne was named captain of the Rams for the first time in 2019 and he led the side into its prestigious clash with France that year. He led the side in the championships last season but said the honour of being captain wasn't lost on him despite it becoming a regular occurrence. "It means a lot to me and my family. It's good for the Macquarie club as well," he said. "I take this job personally and I play with all my heart. I love every bit of it." Kick-off is 1pm, Sunday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/7392eaf4-c632-4d38-ae32-88491850c304.jpg/r0_416_3328_2296_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg