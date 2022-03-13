sport, local-sport,

They may not have finished the regular season with a win but CYMS captain Ben Knaggs was still more than happy to finish as RSL Whitney Cup minor premiers. Playing against RSL Colts at No.3 Oval on Saturday, CYMS had already wrapped up the minor premiership before their game but it didn't stop both sides from trying to get an edge on each other before possibly meeting in the grand final in two weeks. Batting first, CYMS managed to make 6/211 from their 40 overs before RSL Colts chased down the runs with just a single ball remaining. "It was a good effort, I thought Brock (Larance) early got us off on the right foot," Knaggs said of the match. "Me and 'Nelso' (Tom Nelson) finished it pretty well, the pitch was definitely a batters wicket. "RSL Colts batted pretty well to chase us down, it was a good effort from us. "RSL Colts have been the top team and the benchmark for a long time, we're still chasing them down." Brock Larance made 78 for CYMS before Knaggs (74 not out) and Tom Nelson (41 not out) guided the Cougars to a strong total, something which pleased the captain. In reply, RSL Colts got off to a strong start with opening batsmen Brad Cox and Charlie Kempston putting on 115 runs for the first wicket before the former was removed for 51 by Nick Guthrie. Kempston was the next man to go for 71 after edging a ball behind off Bailey Edmunds but the RSL Colts middle-order held firm. Anthony Atlee (20) and Marty Jeffrey (22) combined in the middle overs to constantly rotate the strike before Larance dismissed them both. READ ALSO: Knaggs himself came onto bowl and took three quick wickets but the RSL Colts lower-order did enough to get their side home with one ball remaining. Even after the loss, Knaggs said the minor premiership was a good achievement for the efforts of his side across the whole season but knows there is work to do still. "It's good to have, we were pretty excited but there is still another job to do," he said. "We want to win that Whitney Cup in two weeks time, as good as it is now, the big goal is still there." The CYMS skipper is confident a close match like the one his side experienced on Saturday will hold them in good stead heading into the grand final at No.1 Oval on March 26 against either RSL Colts or Macquarie. "Any grand final is going to be close with the pressure," he said. "It makes anyone feel nervous but the game was a good learning curve. "We were under pressure in the field and it got us ready for that grand final pressure. "We've been there before and we're a young team who are always learning, hopefully, we can take it one step further." Meanwhile, Macquarie legend Jason Green will have to wait at least another week for what will likely be his last RSL Whitney Cup match. Green and Lachlan Strachan fired with the bat to launch Macquarie into the semi-finals thanks to a double-bonus point win in their match against Rugby at No.1 Oval on Saturday. Rugby managed a respectable 159 before being bowled out with opener Ben Wheeler making 42 while youngster Dugald Shepherd was also impressive scoring 39. Macquarie quick Ben Strachan was the pick of the bowlers taking 4/23 while Hugh Sienkiewicz, Lachlan Strachan and Ricky Medway all picked up two wickets each. The equation for Macquarie was a simple one, they needed to score 160 inside 20 overs to give themselves a chance of making the semi-finals. Green and Medway strolled to the crease for what could have been the final time the two would bat together but the pair teed off hitting the Rugby bowlers all over No.1 Oval. Medway hit six fours in his knock of 35 which came off just 23 balls before he was bowled by Jakke Gardiner which only brought Lachlan Strachan to the crease. Strachan joined Green by hitting six fours and three sixes of his own in a knock of 58 not out while the latter managed 70 not out off just 45 balls as Macquarie chased down the total in the 18th over of their innings. Macquarie's win will now see them take on RSL Colts in the RSL Whitney Cup semi-final on March 19, with the winner to play CYMS in the grand final. They may have got a big win but Newtown has played their last game of the RSL Whitney Cup season. The Tigers scored a bonus-point win over South Dubbo on Saturday in their match at No.2 Oval but Macquarie's massive victory will see the latter finish one point ahead. Batting first, Newtown were bowled out for 174 with Bhavesh Nanda top-scoring on 25 while Steve Skinner (26) and Syed Raza (28) both made starts. Lachlan Rummans was the pick of the bowlers for Souths taking 4/38 from his eight overs while Henry Railz was economical finishing with 2/17 off his eight overs. In reply, Souths' run chase never really got going as regular wickets fell before Harry Roscarel provided some resistance finishing 32 not out but it would not be enough. Skinner continued his impressive match taking 2/27 while Mohammad Kashif was brilliant with the ball early for the Tigers taking 5/27 as Souths were bowled out for 91 in the 28th over of their innings. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/8ab7eecd-85b1-4a7b-b6a0-9e1d348a2d9e.JPG/r2477_2306_5486_4006_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg