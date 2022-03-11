sport, local-sport,

Jason Green can still easily remember the first runs he scored in the RSL-Whitney Cup. "At No. 2 Oval," he said with a smile. "It was an edge through slips for four and then the next ball my middle stump went over the fence." That was 30 years ago during the 1991/92 season. While the runs stand out as a landmark in what would be one of the greatest careers in Dubbo cricket, it was the little things about that moment that also stand out for the man himself. The fact it was Don Skinner bowling, someone who is still involved in the game now and someone Green can always have a chat with when they run into each other. It's that aspect of the game and the mateship that stands out to Green when discussing the end of his first grade career. READ ALSO: - Cougars looking for the edge ahead of possible grand final preview - 'I was hurt and so was she': Championships will highlight the Coopers' comeback - 'Outstanding' captain's performance sets the tone in Panthers' strong start He's been as much a part of the RSL-Whitney Cup as the end-of-season awards but the Macquarie legend and one of the real characters of country cricket has confirmed this season will be his last full-time campaign in the top grade. The curtain could come down on the glittering career as early as Saturday, with Macquarie not guaranteed a place in this season's finals even if they win their final round clash with Rugby. "The whole way through my career, Dubbo and rep, it's unbelievable the amount of mates," he said. "Even out of town. Newcastle, Bathurst, Orange, you name it. I still keep in touch with them now and you can still get that now but it's just not the same, I don't think. You'd enjoy yourself with a beer afterwards but now you finish and a lot of the time you pack up and go. "The mateship kept me going, as well." There's too many people for Green to list when he thinks about mates as well as the best he's played with and against. There's the likes of Wayne Munro, Steve 'Tubby' Wheeler, John Colwell who are still around the game locally now and are always up for a laugh but there's also those like Shane Skinner and Jaspal Bansal, who are sadly no longer with us. Those people will always be mates of Green's, but those who are around town just won't see him at the first grade grounds any more. The left-handed run machine had always declared he would never drop down to second grade and play, but he's gone back on his word as the chance to play alongside his sons, Kyan and Cody, is too big a drawcard. That, and the endless list of injuries that everyone in Dubbo cricket is all too aware of has become too much. "There was more injuries and more injuries so I'm calling time," Green said, plantar fasciitis the latest ailment to strike. "I always said I'd never play second grade but a few blokes I've spoken to told me to go and play with my kids so I had a think about it and I will. "I could wait for Kyan to play first grade in a couple of years but nah, this year is 30 years of first grade so I'll pull the pin. "I'll play second grade next year and have a rest and try to rediscover that interest and minimise the injuries." Green's body has been through plenty during his 30 years in the top grade. There was the countless hours batting in the middle and the long days in the field, but the nights afterwards have also played a big role. "I might be 45 turning 46 in July but my body is like a 70-year-old to be honest," he said. "I did abuse it when I was younger and I know that and I'm paying the price for it now. "It's all good and I don't regret anything I've done in Dubbo cricket or rep cricket. There was very good times, especially rep cricket. "You play hard and you party hard and that's what I did. I've got to give credit to my lovely wife, Kelly, because she's had to put up with a lot of crap. She's blessed us with three beautiful children, obviously, but she's put up with a lot of crap, especially after rep cricket or on Saturday. "I don't know how she's done it. Anyone else probably would have divorced me or got rid of me by now. She deserves a reward for that." It's comment like that which many who know Green have accustomed to. Always up for a laugh or joke and a beer or three after a match, Green is a larrikin of the game but he also possesses the ability to really switch on when batting in the middle. There's been a huge amount of individual accolades while the statistics speak for themselves. Since the official MyCricket statistics began in the 2010/11 season, no-one in the RSL-Whitney Cup has come close to the 5827 runs Green has recorded. He's averaged more than 40 in that time, with 12 hundreds and only 11 ducks, and there was plenty of first grade runs made prior to MyCricket, as well. The undoubted highlight is Macquarie's grand final win in 2015/16 and the premiership he thought would never arrive. When looking back at that victory, he did so in perfect 'Greeny' fashion. "I didn't think I'd ever get one, to be honest," he said, the title win arriving in his 25th year in first grade. "We played a red-hot Souths team and we hadn't played our best cricket all season, at all, until that very game. "We got about 260 and then rolled them for about 120 and that was a big week. A lot of blokes petered out on Monday but I was still going on Friday so I made up for them." Green arrived in first grade in 1991/92 as a 15-year-old and there was little indication he would go on to become one of the competition's great run-scorers. He was a left-arm teenage leg-spin bowler who "couldn't hold a bat" in those days, stepping up to the top grade after starting his senior career as a 13-year-old in third grade. But a muscle injury led him to bowl seam-up bowling before his batting eventually took centre stage. "Stuey Webster had a lot to do with me when I was young," he said. "I was a leggy and that's how I got into first grade ... Stuey was fantastic with leggies and with batting and he helped make me the bloke and the cricketer and I am today." There's been the tough times for Green, like the three successive seasons where he was captain and his team didn't win a match. "It didn't really worry me," he says now. "We came back from that and we ended up getting a premiership as well." With all that to soon be behind him, the focus for Green is turning to next season. He's not ruling out a one-off appearance in the top grade in the years ahead should his body feel better and motivation allow him, but for now it's about Kyan and Cody. Kyan is an exciting up-and-coming junior at Macquarie and opened the bowling with his left-arm seam bowling this season while Cody played second grade for South Dubbo this summer as a top-order batsmen. "Wherever he (Kyan) bats, I'll bat below him so we can bat together," Green said, looking at 2022/23. "It will be good and he'll probably bat five or six and then I'll field in slips when he's bowling and that will be good too. "Then there will be a little bit of sledging against Cody when we're playing him and that will be good too. "They'll grow up to be good cricketers." Macquarie takes on Rugby from 1pm at No. 1 Oval on Saturday.

