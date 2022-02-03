sport, local-sport,

Brock Larance hasn't give up on his cricketing dream. Far from it. But a season back at home is allowing him to refresh and rediscover the passion he has for the game. One of the most exciting juniors to come out of Dubbo in some time, there was plenty of excitement when Larance - a former Australian junior representative and Australian Indigenous player - made the move to Sydney ahead of the 2020/21 season. But things didn't quite go to plan in the city and after a year that involved the COVID pandemic and his Campbelltown-Camden side struggling to win a game for much of the season, he opted to return to Dubbo alongside good mate Ben Patterson. The two CYMS stars have been among the very best players in the RSL-Whitney Cup season, with Larance overcoming a somewhat slow start to fully fire in recent weeks. His brilliant 141 from just 94 balls last weekend took him to the top of the run-scorers chart and was the perfect preparation for this week's Country Championships. Larance is one of five-Dubbo based players in the Western Zone squad which starts its southern pool carnival against Greater Illawarra at Shoalhaven on Friday. "Last year was a bit demoralising and it brought me down a little," Larance said. "We didn't win many games and it reflected off the field. Things like training, even though we trying our best. "Being back home with the boys and playing with three or four of my best mates who I grew up with really makes everything feel better. "And just having fun. I haven't enjoyed the game for probably the past two seasons so coming home, having a laugh and not worrying about what happens, and then walking off the field and having a beer with the boys. It's just another days with your mates." READ ALSO: - In-form heavyweights to clash in 'very important' RSL-Whitney Cup contest - Woolnough looking to start Rams campaign off on the right note - Fox ready to excel in new role with Bulls as players begin to return While taking a more relaxed approach has helped Larance, it's not to say he isn't putting in the work. Few cricketers in Dubbo have spent as much time fine-tuning their game than the hard-hitting right-hander in the weeks since the mid-season break. "I've worked a bit harder since Christmas to get myself in a good space. I've hit balls nearly every day since Christmas so it's a bit of hard work paying off and it's a good time," Larance, also a frontline off-spinner, said. "I'm seeing the ball well and hitting it really nicely so hopefully it continues when we go away and I can find some more runs." If Larance continues his fine form at Shoalhaven during the three-day carnival, he would certainly be in the running for a NSW Country call-up. Having that accolade would a fine addition to an already glittering resume and provide another boost ahead of next season, where Larance is set to pack-up and make a move again to further his career. "I'll definitely give it another crack," he said. "I wasn't sure what I'd do coming into this year but I only had one year in Sydney and I probably didn't give myself the best chance. I thought I'd have a year at home. "People give themselves three or four years to go to uni or do an apprenticeship so I'll spend the next three or four years giving it a crack. Whether it's in Sydney or somewhere else, I'm going to give it a red-hot crack. "After playing a year in Sydney you know you have the potential, it's just about applying yourself and putting the scores on the board." Prior to all that is his duties with Western Zone. Alongside Dubbo teammates Mitch Bower and Ben Wheeler, as well as Gilgandra's Matt Everett, Larance will be a key figure with the bat at the southern pool carnival. The only downside for Western is the forecast, which is predicting rain for the coming days, but Larance is hopeful a side he thinks is a real country contender can take to the field. "It's always good to mix it with the best blokes from around the area. We've got some pretty talented cricketers there this year so it's exciting times. It's a good chance to see how far we can go," he said. Friday's 50-over match against Illawarra starts at 10am. Games against Riverina and ACT Southern Districts are then on the weekend. As well as Larance, Bower and Wheeler, Marty Jeffrey and Mat Skinner will also fly the flag for Dubbo while Patterson pulled out of the squad earlier in the week.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/2adb8229-f793-4be3-9a6a-43a0598602af.jpg/r0_197_3600_2231_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg