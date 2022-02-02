sport, local-sport,

Scott Fox is eager to see what Dubbo Bulls can achieve in the upcoming Western Premier League season after stepping into the head coaching role. Fox along with Mark Blyton will coach the Bulls in 2022 after taking over from Kobe Rapley and James Leonard who coached last season. Like many clubs in the competition, Bulls have already begun to have trials and training to start to select their squad for the season which will begin in early April. READ ALSO: After having just one session, Fox is excited to see what the club can achieve after the 2021 season was cut short due to COVID-19. "It all went well, we've only had the one training run but the boys are slowly coming back to training," he said. "We've still got a few out through work and COVID stuff but we had a couple new faces there and we are hoping for a couple more this Sunday." While Fox and Blyton will be on the sideline in a joint head coaching role, the former was clear the duo of Rapley and Leonard would be returning for the 2022 season. "Myself and Mark Blyton are going to be coaching the Western Premier League squad this year," he said. "James (Leonard) and Kobe (Rapley) have stepped down but both are going to play again this year. But 'Blyto' and I are going to be on the sideline so we will be joint head coaches." After not being able to play the finals series in 2021, Fox believes the way last season will act as a key motivator this year. "Absolutely, it's been a long time between games," he said. "The premature end to the season didn't do anyone any favors and it was really shaping up to be a good finals series. "I think we copped a loss in our last game but we were going to finish third anyway and I think we were in a good spot to have a crack at defending our title which we couldn't do. "That's sort of added to the motivation for the boys to get back into it and over the next few weeks when the boys get back we will have a crack to see where we are at." Bulls are set to opening their Western Premier League season against Panorama FC on April 2/3 in Dubbo and Fox believes it will be a tough way to start the season. "We've got four home games first up which helps but also in a weird way adds a bit of pressure to you," he said. "We'll be trying to get maximum points, I know Panorama didn't have the best season last year but we've some rumours that they have a pretty strong squad this year. "It's going to be a really tough game first up and I think they will be up there challenging for the title. We've got to try and do all we can to make sure we are ready for the first game. "But looking across all the squads it is hard to pick a weak team this year. Four games at home straight looks good but I don't think it is going to be that easy."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/274ee15a-5c05-41e9-b7c3-df4279976907.jpg/r854_1020_4838_3271_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg