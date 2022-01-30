sport, local-sport,

CYMS gave yet another reminder of its sheer power on Saturday during a 253-run demolition of South Dubbo. Led by Brock Larance's brilliant 141, CYMS piled on 8/330 from its 40 overs and the battling Hornets, down a batter due to injury, could only manage 9/77 in reply. The win moved the Cougars further clear at the top of the RSL-Whitney Cup ladder with six rounds remaining. "The confidence is really high," captain Ben Knaggs said of his side. Larance was the star of the show at No.1 Oval on Saturday as he finished with 141 from just 94 balls. READ ALSO: - 'Best all-rounder in NSW country cricket' headlines resurgent Western squad - 'Keep banging the door down': Skipper's advice for Western reserve - Returning premiership winners already making a difference for Magpies He combined with Ben Patterson, who hit a brutal 62 off 36 balls, in a rapid 111-run partnership for the second wicket. "It was awesome. Brocky is a great cricketer and a great bloke," Knaggs said of Saturday's man of the match. "He struggled maybe a little in the first half (of the season) but he's really worked hard and it's paid off, which is good to see. "He's definitely one of the best bats in Dubbo and it's showing in his performances." Larance's knock, which included 22 fours and one six, set-up the win and also showcased the game-changing ability CYMS has throughout its lineup. After a somewhat slow start to the season Larance has found top form in recent weeks, while Patterson has already produced a number of memorable performances. As pleasing as it was to watch them do their thing on Saturday, Knaggs knows other players in his side are just as capable of dominating a match on their own. "That's the good thing," he said of the talent at his disposal. "Some weeks some players will miss out but someone else stands up. It's good to look around and have a lot of confidence. "You could throw 'Buzz' (Bailey Edmunds) or Brock or 'Patto' (Patterson) the ball and they will do a job. "Then if we get in a bit of trouble with the bat there's Tommy Coady, Tom Nelson, Tom Barber and we know they can go out and do a job. "It's a good team and a great atmosphere. It's good to be around." Souths' chances with the bat were hurt when Josh Williams suffered an injury while fielding and no-one was really able to kick on during the chase. Ted Murray (23) and Tom Byrnes (21) were the only players to make a start while Larance capped off a top individual match by taking 3/19 from 5.3 overs. He was one of only four CYMS bowlers used and they all contributed to the win. Patterson finished with 2/19 and Edmunds took 1/14 with the new ball while Paddy Nelson claimed 3/20. The defeat keeps the winless South Dubbo rooted to the foot of the ladder. While the young side is in a rebuilding phase the past two rounds have been particularly painful. CYMS' huge total on Saturday came just one week after RSL-Colts piled on 4/337 against the battling Hornets. Colts were big winners again during the weekend's round of action. Macquarie's stuttering season hit a new low during one of the worst batting collapses in many years on Saturday against Colts. After topping the table at the Christmas break, Macquarie is yet to score a win since and Saturday's seven-wicket loss resulted in them falling out of the top three and in real danger of missing this season's finals. Only Jason Green (10) made double figures on Saturday as the Blues were rolled for just a paltry 45 at No. 2 Oval. Each of the four Colts bowlers used did a job. Opening Ben Taylor (3/11) and Grant Malouf (2/22) set-up the win as they destroyed Macquarie's powerful top-order and left them reeling at 5/23. Things didn't get any better from there, as Mitch Bower (2/3) and Ben Semmler (3/9) kept piling on the pain. Macquarie was ultimately bowled out in the 19th over. There was a couple of wobbles in the chase early on Charlie Kempston (1) and Bower (8) fell with the score on 10 but Brad Cox (25) got his side in a winning position and then captain Marty Jeffrey (13 not out) hit the winning runs. Macquarie's loss was all the more painful given Newtown won again to take control of the race for third spot. Syed Ali Raza was the hero for the Tigers as his century led them to a 60-run win over Rugby. Raza whacked 14 fours and two sixes in his 110 from 83 balls and a 166-run opening stand with Steve Skinner took the match away from Rugby. Skinner made 78 while brother Mat hit 34 not out from 28 balls late on to get the Tigers to a commanding 5/272 from their 40 overs. Ben Wheeler (12) and Nathan Munro (10) departed early in the run chase and while they were well on the back foot after that, Rugby was gallant in defeat. Darcy Chewings (54) and captain Jacob Hill (47) kept the runs ticking over but the scoreboard pressure was too much and Rugby was knocked over for 212. Mat Skinner was a standout with the ball for Newtown, finishing with 4/32, while Will Palmer took 3/56. Newtown will play the winless Souths next weekend while Macquarie meets Rugby and CYMS takes on Colts in a marquee battle. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/eedda018-04dd-444b-bf06-2264f3eaa5f8.jpg/r0_151_3600_2185_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg