Six Dubbo-based players will be part of the Western Zone squad at next week's Country Championships but Marty Jeffrey feels it could have easily been more. Dubbo representative captain Jeffrey is part of the local contingent in the squad, which will do battle with Illawarra, Riverina, and ACT Southern Districts from next Friday at Shoalhaven. Jeffrey, Mitch Bower, Mat Skinner and Ben Wheeler retained their places after playing for Western last season, while Ben Patterson and Brock Larance were also selected after time away playing in Sydney. On top of that, Gilgandra-based Matt Everett was selected after impressing with a half-century in his one Western Zone Premier League match for Dubbo earlier this month. Having such strong representation in the squad is a real positive for the game in the region, according to Jeffrey, but he also felt Bailey Edmunds and Ben Knaggs could have been in the conversation. READ ALSO: - Stand-in captain confident best is yet to come from the Blues - 'Burning desire' within Rams camp as championships build-up begins - Former A-League striker backs Western Premier League to create stars The CYMS pair have differing circumstances, with Edmunds someone eager to make his way up in the representative game while Knaggs is a more relaxed figure who has not made himself available for selection previously. An opening bowler and one of the real characters of the local game, Edmunds has been among the leading wicket-takers in Dubbo for the past four seasons but remains one of four reserves for the Zone squad. "I feel a bit shocked by it," Jeffrey said of Edmunds' exclusion. "'Buzz' is one of those players who is a confidence player and when he's on he can go through a batting attack. He brings a little bit of X-factor and everyone knows him but I can understand where the selectors are at. There was some tough calls to make. "If I was 'Buzz' I'd just keep taking wickets for CYMS and for Dubbo and keep banging that door down." Jeffrey showered praise on Knaggs after the all-rounder produced crucial performances with bat and ball in back-to-back Western Zone Premier League wins over Parkes and Cowra and lamented the fact he wouldn't be pulling on a baggy blue this season. "I think he'd be a great addition, especially when you're going away for carnival cricket," Jeffrey said. "In those tough games against those next level players, he's so consistent and the way he hits the pitch (when bowling) "It's a massive loss and he'd suit that Western side perfectly through those middle overs but it is what it is." Despite no Edmunds or Knaggs in the final 14-man squad, Jeffrey said the Dubbo association still had plenty to be proud of. The Dubbo contingent will be key to Western's success, with the likes of Bower, Larance and Patterson in particular shaping as decisive figures with the bat while the all-round ability of Skinner and Jeffrey is likely to come in handy for captain Jameel Qureshi. "It's what it's all about," Jeffrey said of playing for Western. "It's about making guys want to push to play at that next level and keep the quality of cricket in Dubbo as high as we can. "There's some good young guys (in the Dubbo side) like Riley Keen coming through and Ant (Atlee) and Hugh (Sienciewicz) so it's good to have them with the guys who are playing at the next level."

