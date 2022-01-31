sport, local-sport,

The intriguing RSL-Whitney Cup finals picture changes with each passing round but a marquee battle next weekend could go a long way to deciding the minor premiership race. CYMS and RSL-Colts will meet in a top-of-the-table clash and both head into that match in blistering form. Both teams have scored back-to-back double bonus point victories the past two rounds. They've also won the past two first grade premierships - CYMS in a COVID-impacted 2019/20 before Colts got one back over the Cougars in last season's decider - and are loaded with genuine match-winners. "It's going to be a very important game," CYMS captain and all-rounder Ben Knaggs said. "Colts are back to winning ways and they're performing well. What they did to Macquarie was pretty extraordinary so it should be a great game." READ ALSO: - 'Best all-rounder in NSW country cricket' headlines resurgent Western squad - 'Keep banging the door down': Skipper's advice for Western reserves - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership What Colts did to Macquarie resulted in another major change to the ladder. The men in red produced a devastating performance against Macquarie, where the stuttering Blues fell from second to fourth after being rolled for just 45. The double bonus point win has Colts on 49 points, while CYMS is eight clear at the top on 57 after piling on 8/330 against South Dubbo. "The gap at the moment is nice but it's definitely not over," Knaggs said of the race for the minor premiership and automictic progression to this season's grand final. Newtown were the other big winners on Saturday. The Tigers' victory over Rugby, combined with Macquarie's heavy loss, moved them into third on percentages. Rugby has fallen off the pace since the Christmas break and has 30 points to its name while the winless Souths, again in a rebuilding phase this season, are on 19. "The next three weeks will probably show where we're at," Knaggs said. "We've got RSL-Colts, Newtown and Macquarie so we could have more confidence if we notch up a couple of wins." The only dampener on next weekend's match is the lack of some star power. Both teams will be impacted by Western Zone commitments. Western starts its Country Championships Southern Pool carnival on Friday and the squad currently includes Brock Larance and Ben Patterson from CYMS as well as Colts pair Marty Jeffrey and Mitch Bower. Macquarie and Newtown also meet in a crucial MoneyQuest Megahit final round fixture on Friday night. Not only are valuable Whitney Cup points on the line, but a big win for the Blues in that one would result in them pipping Newtown to a place in the Twenty20 competition finals. Colts has already secured top spot in the Megahit and ensured a place in this season's grand final, to be played on February 18, while CYMS is currently in second spot and can't fall out of the top three regardless of Friday's result. After Friday, Macquarie will then meet Rugby in Saturday's 40-over match while Newtown plays South Dubbo in the other fixture. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/01748e38-d9f9-4c57-b479-8d29484a51b2.jpg/r624_199_3576_1867_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg