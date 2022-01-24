sport, local-sport,

Dubbo captain Marty Jeffrey described Ben Knaggs as "the first bloke I'd pick in any cricket team" after the all-rounder again dug his Western Zone Premier League side out of trouble on Sunday. For the second time in the space of a week the powerful Dubbo batting lineup failed to fire, and things were in the balance against Cowra at No. 1 Oval on Sunday when the hosts were 7/115. But Knaggs, in at number nine, calmed things down and first combined with Tom Barber (19) in a 46-run partnership and then with Mat Skinner (18) for another 32 runs to help put his side back in control. Knaggs finished with 47 not out from 52 balls as Dubbo posted 208. READ ALSO: - WHITNEY WRAP: Kempston clobbers Souths while a thrilling tie frustrates Tigers - Western quick tipped for a 'strong future' after State Challenge haul - 'Relief' as Peter McDonald draw is finally set but glaring derby omission remains Cowra began the chase well but lost their last six wickets for just eight runs and were ultimately bowled out for 134 on what was a tricky pitch to bat on. "I've played a lot of cricket with Knaggsy and he makes your job as captain easy," Jeffrey said. "He's the first bloke I'd pick in any cricket team. That's based on how consistent he is and how reliable he is. "You throw him the ball and you know what you're going to get and with the bat he values his wicket and takes the fear out of batting. "He's a good bloke to have in the middle for that exact reason. He played that anchor role and got us out of jail." The performance of the CYMS captain on Sunday came after he made a vital 28 not out from number nine in a tight two-wicket win from over Parkes the week prior. Also the leading wicket-taker in the RSL-Whitney Cup last season, Knaggs chimed in with 1/17 against Cowra after taking 2/30 in the win over Parkes. As pleasing as the victory was - one that has Dubbo top of the table and on track to host this season's decider - the lack of a big score from the top and middle order was a slight concern. Four of the top six went past 20 on Sunday but none managed to pass 40 as Cowra kept chipping away. Six different bowlers took wickets for the visitors but the Knaggs-inspired rally put Dubbo in control. "In both of those games our batting hasn't gone to plan but it's just displayed how much depth we do have," Jeffrey said. "Guys in the middle and lower order have put their hand up but there's definitely things to work on." At 1/79 in reply Cowra appeared to be well in the match but the lack of depth compared to Dubbo soon showed. Once Mac Webster (43) and Jacob McNaught (28) departed the end came soon for Cowra. Spinner Brock Larance took 3/36 from his 10 overs while Bailey Edmunds (3/36) returned to the attack and knocked over the tail. "We probably didn't make the inroads we would have liked with the new ball but it was a good all-round performance," Jeffrey said. The final round of the WZPL regular season will be on February 27 and Dubbo will travel to Orange. Orange is currently second on the ladder while defending premiers Bathurst are third. The top two sides advance straight to the grand final. "It's set-up perfectly," Jeffrey said. "The final round will be like a semi-final at Wade Park. We either get a home final or we'll miss out. "The ball is in our court and if we show up against Orange in a month's time we'll book ourselves a home final."

