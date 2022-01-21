sport, local-sport,

A Western Zone junior caught the eye of Country Lions under 17s coach Lee Kirk during this week's State Challenge in Dubbo. Someone who has previously coached many metropolitan sides, Lions coach Kirk enjoyed his week with the country kids in Dubbo and was particularly impressed by Bathurst fast bowler Angus Parsons. Parsons and RSL-Colts speedster Riley Keen were the only Western Zone juniors in a Lions squad that drew in players from the North Coast, through to Newcastle, Canberra and Wagga. While Keen was slightly hampered by a side strain during the three days of play, Parsons was the joint-highest wicket-taker in the under 17s division. Parsons took 2/20, 2/46, and then 1/20 as the Lions won two of their three matches at a carnival which featured many of the state's best young players. "He's a very strong, promising quick bowler," Kirk said of Parsons. "He's probably the pick of my fast bowlers here. I think he's got a strong future ahead of him." READ ALSO: - Staggs vows to help as Tonga tragedy hits home - Everett starts in style as Dubbo is made to work for win over Parkes - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership Parsons' efforts in Dubbo came just a week after he helped Western finished second at the NSW Country Colts carnival in Bathurst. While Keen's chances with the ball were limited for the Lions - he impressed when taking 2/23 in Tuesday's first match - Kirk still what he liked from the Condobolin junior. Keen's cricket has gone to another level since he started playing in Dubbo with RSL-Colts but he's also a track and field star and that natural ability made an impression on the coach. "Riley Keen is an unbelievable athlete," he said. "He's a sprinter and he had a bit of a niggle in his side that limited him but he's a quality athlete and a good cricketer." There was plenty for Kirk to like across the three days of play but one aspect of the carnival he enjoyed the most was the facilities provided. As was the case when the Youth Championships were played in Dubbo, the grounds at Victoria Park and Lady Cutler earned a huge amount of praise this week. "The facilities are outstanding," Kirk said. "I noticed at No. 1 they've got rid of the bike track and the wicket was good and the facilities are first class. "It's outstanding and it's somewhere where I think a national championships could come. Even if it's a (under) 15s to start with." Kirk added he'd mentioned those thoughts to NSW talent manager and former NSW under 19s coach David Freedman. "This is a place where national champs could be played and that's a great thing for Dubbo," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

