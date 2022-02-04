sport, local-sport,

He's played decades of cricket at home in Dubbo and much further afield but this season has been a special one for Greg Rummans. It might sound incredibly strange given his South Dubbo side is winless at the foot of the RSL-Whitney Cup ladder and has had almost 700 runs put on against it during the past two rounds. But this summer is about more than what's happening on the field and seeing his young side enjoy their cricket and show improvement has made it something hugely satisfying. "It's been my most enjoyable year of cricket, to be honest," Souths captain Rummans said, "The way the young players approach things. Nothing is a problem. "If people play well they can score runs, that's cricket. As long we keep doing the little things to improve, and you can see that it's there." READ ALSO: - Edwards lays the groundwork for his own success at premier stadiums - New faces confirmed as Rams squad is locked in for championships - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership As tough as the past couple of rounds, in particular, have been the spirits within the group have stayed relatively high. It made a mark on former Sydney first grader and current Western Zone representative Matt Everett, who made his debut in the heavy loss to Colts three weeks ago. "Matt Everett said at the end of the Colts game he couldn't believe the attitude of the team," Rummans said. "If it was a different group of players there would be blow-ups and heads would be down." Outside of Rummans and Adam Wells, the majority of the team each week is made-up by teenagers. Many of those - like quick bowler Jack Strawns - are still playing juniors and have little experience in the first grade competition. But there have been signs of improvement and glimpses of promise, with a narrow eight-run loss to competition leaders CYMS in a recent Twenty20 match an example of that. But the win still eludes Souths and Rummans knows if it was to come in Saturday's clash with Newtown or at any other point between now and the end of the season, it would be something to cherish. "That would be like a grand final for us," Rummans said. "It's there and we gave CYMS a scare in the Twenty20. We pushed them pretty well and there's something there. "I think there's definitely a win in the group but I won't be disappointed if we don't (win one). As long as they keep pushing. "Our guys are getting good exposure and good experience and hopefully they'll be better for it." Souths also haven't had a whole lot of luck this season. A standout player like Everett was only available for a match against a powerhouse Colts lineup while bowler Jon Kilby could only player last weekend against a Brock Larance-inspired CYMS. The one weekend of the season when clubs were missing a host of players due to representative commitments Souths also came up against Macquarie, the only side which was still at full-strength due to no players putting their hand up for selection. But, as has been the case all season, the younger players didn't let any of that get to them. "It's still fantastic," Rummans said of the mood around the side. "The kids get it. They've got some challenges ahead of them, especially against the good players. "The match-ups aren't quite there yet but there will be a day when Rudy (Peet) and 'Strawnsy' (Jack Strawns) are putting them past the grills of people like (RSL-Colts' Mitch) Bower." Peet returns for Saturday's match against Newtown at No. 1 Oval alongside Ryan Boland while talented under 15s player Harry Roscarel has been called up for his second first grade match. Newtown will be without Mat Skinner due to Western Zone commitments. Western selection means both CYMS and Colts will be without players when they go head-t-head in a massive top-of-the-table clash at No. 2 Oval on Saturday while Rugby and Macquarie do battle in the round's other match at No. 3 Oval. Play starts 1pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

