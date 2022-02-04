sport, local-sport,

Go back a few years and Josh Edwards was preparing cricket pitches around Dubbo ahead of matches that would, in all likelihood, struggle to bring in a crowd of just 50 people. Jump forward and Edwards is looking around from the turf of Stadium Australia at grandstands that can hold more than 83,000 fans. It's a big change but one Edwards is very happy to have made. Edwards is part of the grounds staff at both Stadium Australia and Commbank Stadium at Parramatta, preparing the turf and facilities for some of the biggest sporting matches and events in the country. It all started with an apprenticeship in Dubbo, something Edwards didn't begin until his late 20s after struggling to find his passion after leaving school "I had uni forced down my throat at school and I did it, but it wasn't for me," he said. "I had a job mowing lawns on weekends and I was enjoying that more than I was enjoying uni. So I got out of it and thought I'd see where it could go. "I just like working outside. I don't like sitting still for too long." READ ALSO: - New faces confirmed as Rams squad is locked in for championships - Strong foundation the key for Rhinos side determined to improve further - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership Edwards completed a Certificate III in Sports Turf Management at TAFE NSW and through Skillset he landed an apprenticeship with Dubbo Regional Council. From Apex Oval's surface to cricket pitches at Victoria Park and the Lady Cutler complex or the Pioneer Oval field, Edwards had been there. But he had a yearning to learn more and to continue developing so he volunteered at Sydney University on weekends, working on the turf cricket pitches. From there he was introduced to the grounds manager at GIANTS Stadium, also known as the Sydney Showground, and that's where things really began to happen for him. "I started there and then six months later was offered a job," Edwards. That was roughly three years ago and after time spent at GIANTS Stadium he was headhunted by Stadium Australia's Graeme Logan and he's been at the famed stadium for roughly four months now. "It's a pretty special place and there's a lot of history," he said of Stadium Australia. "When you're in the job you've got to bury your head and do the work. There's a lot to do and more than you would think there is but looking after the turf here is pretty special." While some may think of greenkeeping as simply mowing or painting lines on a field, there's much more to it at a ground like Stadium Australia. As well as being the home of NRL clubs South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Canterbury Bulldogs, the ground also hosts AFL fixture, football matches, and a number of concerts and other events. "Our role is multi-disciplined. We do things like gate set-up and stuff for event days and helping with the logistics side of it," Edwards said, "It's massive. We can be taking down NRL posts and putting AFL posts or soccer goals in. Moving stands back and putting more turf in to fit the AFL field. It's a huge operation. "There's a week in March coming up in where we've got NRL, AFL, and World Cup qualifier between the Socceroos and Japan, and then NRL again all within five days. It's pretty mental." The eagerness to learn doesn't stop when Edwards leaves either of the grounds each day. He tries to watch as many matches as he can from home, taking in all he can and keeping an eye on how all parts of the facility are performing. "People are quick to say what's wrong with fields. They might say there's a bobble here or there but some codes are particularly hard on the turf," he said. "But you look down on the field after an event and you think 'yep, that was us'. I tend to watch most of the games if I can just to see if anything needs changing. Maybe one of the numbers we painted isn't bright enough or something else can be done. "I'm not special in any way but I've just got a passion for it and I just want to learn as much as I can." For Edwards, "Dubbo will always be home" and there has been sacrifices made. His son is still at home here so he gets back to the place where it all began as much as often he can.

