When Dubbo Rhinos coach Doug Sandry talks about his aspirations there's no mention of long-term goals or the implementation of a two or three-year plan. "We just want to win the next game," he says. After a number of years in the doldrums, the Rhinos took a real step forward in 2021 and the club's first grade, second grade, and colts sides all made the finals. This year is about improving on that and for Sandry, that simply means winning. READ ALSO: - Geographic 'divisions' highlight extended Oilsplus Cup schedule - Roos will go on a Lion hunt to kick-off new campaign - 'It doesn't matter how old you are, it can still happen': Smyth named to lead Brumbies "The big thing is the commitment of the boys," the coach said of pre-season. "It's been terrific and we're just hoping we can continue on from last year and keep improving. That's the plan. "There's no two or three year plan. We want to win our next match and be better and better and better each week. We want to be competitive and we want to win the competition. "There's no use having the two or three year plan. You've got to have an effective plan and you want to win this year." The biggest thing the Rhinos have on their side this season is the foundation being set off the field. Sandry helped create a more positive and more professional atmosphere after taking on the head coach role last season and more work is now being done. Graham Conn and Dave Stuart have joined him to assist in the coaching and will refine aspects of play in the forwards and backs respectively while talented para athlete Alex Eves has joined to provide strength and conditioning expertise. "What we've done coaching-wise is the big thing," Sandry said. "We've been lucky enough to get Graham Conn and Dave Stuart, who have both previously coached at the club. 'Conny' has coached at a Country level, Dave has coached at a high level, and they've played a lot of rugby so they're really knowledgeable. "We're doing a lot of speed work and a lot of core work. We're hurting them and we're knocking them around but they're enjoying it and everyone who's there is putting in. "If we want to be a competitive club we've got to do the little things right, and we didn't do that last year. It's an area we need to improve on and when Alex said she was keen to come onboard and help out, I said we'd love to have her." Matt Graham, more well known as Grimace around the club, will again captain the first grade team and the majority of players from last year will be back again. One glaring absence will be that of Teahu Baker, who has moved away from Dubbo after making the halfback's role his own last season. "It's a big loss," Sandry said. Darby Richardson, one of a number of last year's colts stepping up to senior grade, is expected to get a chance in the number nine jersey this season while Sandry said he has "some others in mind" for the role as well. The Rhinos have pre-season trial matches lined up at Forster and Griffith in the weeks ahead while they will also play at the annual Orange 10s competition. The New Holland Cup season proper kicks off on April 23 and the Rhinos will start their campaign with back-to-back home games against CSU Bathurst and Mudgee. "It's a perfect start for us," Sandry said. "It gives us the opportunity to play in front of our own crowd, get our numbers rolling early, and hopefully get some results. Everything at the moment is focused on that first game against CSU. "It's a big year for the club. It's our 30th year so it is a massive year for us. If we could be successful it would be the icing on the cake." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

