Geographic 'divisions' highlight extended Oilsplus Cup schedule

A home and away series against geographical 'division' opponents highlights an extended draw for this year's Oilsplus Cup. Central West Rugby chief executive Matt Tink confirmed that the nine clubs contesting this year's premiership would play ten games in 2022, up from eight the season prior. "Last year they played each other once and it gave them four home and four away games because they wanted a shorter season so we gave it to them," he said. "They came back this time and said they want it to go a bit longer now so this was probably the most fair and equitable way to do it." READ ALSO: - Roos will go on a Lion hunt to kick-off new Blowes Clothing Cup campaign - Prestigious prize a reward for Barker's passion and hard work - 'It doesn't matter how old you are, it can still happen': Smyth named to lead Brumbies To do this, the nine sides were split up into three groups of three - Blayney, Canowindra and Molong in one, Coonabarabran, Wellington and Coolah in another as well as Geurie, Trangie and Yeoval in the final group. Teams will play against each division rival twice and the other six sides just the once. There will be no extra reward for winning your division, with the top five in the overall standings to make the finals series. The divisions means fierce rivals Wellington and Geurie will meet just once in 2022 regular season. "We consulted the whole way through and didn't really receive any negative feedback," Tink added. "It's confusing but those are the cards we're dealt." The competition will start on April 30, a week later than the Blowes Cup and New Holland Cup (each April 23). Tink said this later start came at the request of clubs. But because of the shorter season and a desire to space out grand finals, the Oilsplus Cup decider will be played on August 20 as opposed to August 27 (New Holland) and Blowes (September 3). "Because we run so many comps, we can't run them all on the same day," he added. "The grand final is obviously a big day and it's important for the clubs and participants so having grand finals for different comps on the same day doesn't serve them any justice." In total there will be 12 rounds, with sides receiving one bye each between rounds 1 and 9. Then, three sides will receive an additional bye in each of rounds 10, 11 and 12. The marquee match-up in round one will be the derby clash between Wellington and Geurie while in other matches Coonabarabran will host Canowindra, Molong hosts Coolah, Trangie hosts Blayney and Yeoval has the bye. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

